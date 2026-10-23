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LA NACION

Longtime LSU basketball coach Dale Brown dies at age 90

A record-setting collegiate basketball coach has died at ninety; he leaves behind a legacy of historic program wins

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LA NACION
Longtime LSU basketball coach Dale Brown dies at age 90
Longtime LSU basketball coach Dale Brown dies at age 90

Dale Brown, who coached some of the most successful basketball teams in LSU history, as well as one of the Tigers' most famous players in Shaquille O’Neal, has died. He was 90.

Brown, whose death Friday was announced by LSU, was just over a week away from what would have been his 91st birthday.

Brown was named AP Coach of the Year in 1981, was a four-time SEC Coach of the Year and has the most wins of a coach in program history. The panache with which his teams played and the rate at which they won packed LSU’s dome-shaped Pete Maravich Assembly Center with crowds so wild that the stadium took on the nickname, “Deaf Dome.”

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