Losses by No. 2 BYU, 6 other ranked teams should lead to more big changes in AP Top 25

Week 8 of the college football season was almost as eventful as Week 7 and significant adjustments to The Associated Press Top 25 are likely when the poll is released Sunday afternoon.

No. 2 BYU, No. 7 Mississippi and No. 8 Texas Tech were top-10 teams knocked off, and BYU and Tech were among five teams in the poll that lost to unranked opponents Saturday.

Last week, five of the top seven teams lost on the same day in a regular season for the first time in the poll's 90-year history.

No. 1 Miami took care of business in its first game atop the poll since 2002. The Hurricanes routed Pittsburgh 52-23 behind the prodigious production of Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney.

BYU's 39-31 double-overtime loss at UCF cleared the way for No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 Georgia — all idle — to each move up a spot.

Then it could get tricky for voters. Much depends on how far BYU drops following its first loss, which came on the road a week after it knocked off then-No. 2 Notre Dame. It also will be interesting to see how No. 6 Indiana is judged for its unimpressive offensive performance in a 13-6 overtime win at unranked Michigan.

No. 9 UCLA, which beat Michigan State to improve to 7-0, would have its highest ranking since 2015 if it moves up two spots and highest since 2001 if it moves up three.

No. 10 Utah, which has won 13 straight after beating No. 14 Houston, also should get a promotion. No. 12 Kentucky is in line to earn its first top-10 ranking in four years after beating Vanderbilt.

No. 15 Iowa and No. 16 Southern California will drop after road losses. Minnesota knocked off the Hawkeyes, and Wisconsin beat the Trojans.

Oklahoma State, which beat Colorado soundly, is set to return to the rankings if a spot opens. New Mexico could be in line for its first-ever ranking after defeating North Dakota State in a key Mountain West game.

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