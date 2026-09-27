LSU linebacker Whit Weeks has a broken lower right leg and an uncertain recovery timeline

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU senior linebacker and defensive captain Whit Weeks has a broken lower right leg that will sideline him indefinitely, but not necessarily for the rest of the season, coach Lane Kiffin said Sunday.

Weeks left Saturday night's 35-6 victory over Texas A&M in a walking boot during the second half.

Kiffin said he expected to know by Monday whether Weeks was expected back late in the season or not at all.

Weeks is one of several prominent players who've been injured during the first month of the season for LSU (3-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference).

“This was not a team built for a lot of top-level injuries,” said Kiffin, who is in his first year at LSU with a roster he overhauled during the offseason. “I told the staff you’ve got to earn your paycheck for the rest of the year.”

Reserve linebacker Charles Ross was lost for the season because of a knee ligament injury against the Aggies.

During a loss at Mississippi on Sept. 19, LSU lost linebacker-safety DaShawn Spears to a season-ending torn knee ligament and top tight end Trey'Dez Green to a knee injury that is not expected to be season-ending, Kiffin said. Receiver Phillip Wright III had a season-ending leg injury in a Week 3 victory over Louisiana Tech .

“I haven't been part of this many season-ending or long-term injuries — and we've only played four games,” Kiffin said. “We've got seven SEC games to go — against five ranked teams. So, obviously that's not an ideal situation.

“These are very significant players,” Kiffin continued. “You can do coach-speak and say next man up every time, but it matters. It's very challenging.”

In four games, Weeks has 23 tackles, including 2 1/2 for a loss. Weeks' primary backup is Davhon Keys, who has played in all four games this season and has 11 tackles, with one for a loss. Tylen Singleton also could see more action in Weeks' absence.

LSU has eight games remaining. The Tigers host McNeese State of the Football Championship Subdivision on Saturday.

The Tigers' final four games are scheduled between Nov. 7 and Nov. 28, starting at home against No. 7 Alabama and followed by No. 1 Texas at home, and road games against No. 17 Tennessee and Arkansas.

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