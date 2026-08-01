Luis Urías hits tiebreaking single in 8th inning as Blue Jays beat slumping Cardinals 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Luis Urías broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run single and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 on Friday night.

Cardinals reliever Peter Strzelecki (0-1) exited after one-out walks to George Springer and Daulton Varsho. Gordon Graceffo came on and walked Ernie Clement to load the bases for Urías, who grounded a two-run single through the left side.

Jeff Hoffman (6-7) worked one inning for the win and Louis Varland finished for his 24th save in 24 opportunities as Toronto extended its home winning streak over St. Louis to seven games.

The Blue Jays have won five of their past eight games after losing the previous four.

St. Louis lost for the fifth time in six games. The Cardinals went 10-18 in July.

Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker opened the scoring with a two-out RBI single off Dylan Cease in the fifth.

The Blue Jays tied it in the sixth when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Kazuma Okamoto started the inning with back-to-back doubles.

Cease allowed one run and three hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out seven.

Cardinals right-hander Kyle Leahy permitted one run and six hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out three.

The Blue Jays loaded the bases with one out in the seventh but Strzelecki got Guerrero to ground into a double play.

Brandon Valenzuela had three of Toronto’s nine hits.

Up next

Cardinals LHP Quinn Matthews is expected to make his major league debut Saturday against Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (4-10, 4.51 ERA).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb