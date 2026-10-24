Magic forward Paolo Banchero has a high ankle sprain, likely will miss weeks

The Orlando Magic are bracing to be without standout forward Paolo Banchero for what will almost certainly be multiple weeks, after imaging confirmed that he suffered a low-grade high right ankle sprain in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Magic made the announcement Saturday, a day after Banchero got hurt in the first half of a 115-93 loss to Minnesota to fall to 0-2 on the season.

Banchero told The Orlando Sentinel after the game that he began experiencing discomfort in the first quarter. He continued to play essentially his normal minutes, logging 26 through the first three quarters before not playing in the fourth — with the outcome basically decided.

There is no formal timetable for a return, but a low-grade high ankle sprain typically takes several weeks or even months to heal. If Banchero misses four weeks, that means he'd be sidelined for about 13 games.

Banchero was off to a flying start this season, averaging team highs of 24.5 points and 7.5 assists per game, along with 6.5 rebounds and doing all that on 70% shooting.

For his career, the 2022 No. 1 overall draft pick and 2024 All-Star is averaging 22.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for Orlando.

The Magic went 7-3 in 10 games without Banchero last season.

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