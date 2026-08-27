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Maiava, No. 14 Trojans begin quest for first College Football Playoff bid against Spartans

An upcoming football matchup features San Jose State and No. 14 Southern California; team statistics detail recent performance

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Maiava, 14 Trojans begin quest for first College Football Playoff bid against Spartans
Maiava, 14 Trojans begin quest for first College Football Playoff bid against Spartans

San Jose State vs. No. 14 Southern California, Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

San José State (2025)

Overall offense: 402.2 yards per game (51th in FBS)

Passing: 282.6 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 119.7 yards per game (111th)

Scoring: 21.4 points per game (111th)

Overall defense: 403.2 yards allowed per game (98th in FBS)

Passing: 245.2 yards allowed per game (114th)

Rushing: 157.9 yards allowed per game (81st)

Scoring: 32.5 points allowed per game (119th)

USC (2025)

Overall offense: 465.5 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 296.0 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 145.3 yards per game (82nd)

Scoring: 35.8 points per game (13st)

Overall defense: 350.8 yards allowed per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 207.5 yards allowed per game (47th)

Rushing: 143.2 yards allowed per game (T-58th)

Scoring: 23.0 points allowed per game (51st)

Team leaders

San José State (2025)

Passing: Luke Weaver, 628 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.0 completion percentage (at Hawaii)

Rushing: Jabari Bates, 192 yards on 27 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Cooper Hoch, 43 yards on 5 catches

USC (2025)

Passing: Jayden Maiava, 3,711 yards, 24 TDs, 10 INTs, 65.8 completion percentage

Rushing: King Miller, 990 yards on 156 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Tanook Hines, 561 yards on 34 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

San José State lost 41-14 to Fresno State, ending its season with four straight defeats in a 3-9 campaign.

USC lost in overtime 30-27 to TCU in the Alamo Bowl, finishing its season at 9-4.

Next game

San José State plays at Eastern Michigan on Sept. 4. USC hosts Fresno State on Sept. 4.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

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