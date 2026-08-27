Maiava, No. 14 Trojans begin quest for first College Football Playoff bid against Spartans

San Jose State vs. No. 14 Southern California, Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

San José State (2025)

Overall offense: 402.2 yards per game (51th in FBS)

Passing: 282.6 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 119.7 yards per game (111th)

Scoring: 21.4 points per game (111th)

Overall defense: 403.2 yards allowed per game (98th in FBS)

Passing: 245.2 yards allowed per game (114th)

Rushing: 157.9 yards allowed per game (81st)

Scoring: 32.5 points allowed per game (119th)

USC (2025)

Overall offense: 465.5 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 296.0 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 145.3 yards per game (82nd)

Scoring: 35.8 points per game (13st)

Overall defense: 350.8 yards allowed per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 207.5 yards allowed per game (47th)

Rushing: 143.2 yards allowed per game (T-58th)

Scoring: 23.0 points allowed per game (51st)

Team leaders

San José State (2025)

Passing: Luke Weaver, 628 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.0 completion percentage (at Hawaii)

Rushing: Jabari Bates, 192 yards on 27 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Cooper Hoch, 43 yards on 5 catches

USC (2025)

Passing: Jayden Maiava, 3,711 yards, 24 TDs, 10 INTs, 65.8 completion percentage

Rushing: King Miller, 990 yards on 156 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Tanook Hines, 561 yards on 34 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

San José State lost 41-14 to Fresno State, ending its season with four straight defeats in a 3-9 campaign.

USC lost in overtime 30-27 to TCU in the Alamo Bowl, finishing its season at 9-4.

Next game

San José State plays at Eastern Michigan on Sept. 4. USC hosts Fresno State on Sept. 4.

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