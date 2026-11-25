Kevin De Bruyne might not have recognized Manchester City — and it was nothing to do with its garish orange shirts.

The City great's latest homecoming at Etihad Stadium coincided with another underwhelming performance by his former team, a 2-2 draw with De Bruyne's Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday that extended a concerning run of results for an English club battling issues on and off the field.

The soccer world is awaiting the next steps in a huge financial scandal enveloping the Abu Dhabi-owned club.

Perhaps it is also seeing the demise of City as the beacon of quality in the English game, which many might have predicted following the departure of Pep Guardiola after his trophy-filled decade in charge that's now at least partly under scrutiny.

After 10 wins in the first 11 games in all competitions of the post-Guardiola era, City has just one victory in its last seven matches — capped by draw with Napoli, for which the hosts shunned their traditional blue shirts and instead wore what it described as a “special edition” orange jersey as part of a collaboration with sponsors.

Here's a look at some reasons behind City's struggles:

Adjusting to Maresca

Guardiola's successor saw this coming.

“It’s like a restart after 10 years with the same manager, same face, same words, same method,” Enzo Maresca said this week about City's stuttering form. “It’s not easy to suddenly, all of a sudden, change. For me personally, it’s all normal.”

While Maresca's approach doesn't veer too much from Guardiola's — they both have the similar tactical setup, with a 4-2-3-1 — there are certain differences, such as the Italian wanting his wingers to stay higher up the field. That can leave large distances for the central midfielders to cover and the full backs more exposed.

City's build-up appears slower under Maresca, who is clearly still working out his best team out of a new-look squad that no longer contains the experience of stalwarts from the Guardiola era — like Bernardo Silva, Rodri, John Stones and De Bruyne.

“You can feel it in the last few games,” star striker Erling Haaland said Tuesday. “Something is not clicking.”

Midfield mire

Nowhere is the confusion so evident as in the midfield, which City had to remodel following the departures of Rodri and Silva. In came Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez and Ayyoub Bouaddi at a grand cost of around $440 million and Maresca is still working out how to configure them.

Is Anderson a defensive anchorman or a more attacking No. 8? Is Bouaddi, at age 19, ready to be the Rodri replacement? Is Fernandez the right fit? With the mercurial Rayan Cherki in and out of the team as the attacking player in the midfield three, there is no real consistency in that department as Maresca tries to find the right balance.

Aside from Haaland, where are the goals?

Remember the days when City had free-scoring wingers in Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez? When attacking midfielder Phil Foden was netting 19 goals in a season?

Now, it seems that, when it comes to goals, there are fewer players to share the scoring burden with Haaland.

That is especially the case while Antoine Semenyo, the second-highest scorer for City last season, is in a monthslong absence because of a knee injury.

The wingers that City brought in last summer — Allan from Palmeiras and Iliman Ndiaye from Everton — are more technical than prolific players, while Jeremy Doku is exciting to watch with his box of tricks but his end product can frustrate.

Cherki appears to be the most reliable scorer aside from Haaland, but is not always in the team.

Donnarumma's errors

Individual errors are partly to blame for City conceding in 10 successive games in all competitions for the first time since December 2019, a statistic supplied by Opta — and Gianluigi Donnarumma is part of the problem.

The Italy goalkeeper received criticism for goals he let in against Aston Villa — in City's first league loss of the season last month — and Leipzig in the Champions League, while he scrambled to clear off his own goal-line after letting a back-pass go under his foot in a match against Coventry.

Donnarumma's footwork, especially, has come under scrutiny, with his passing out from the back putting defenders under pressure.

All this while James Trafford, a talented goalkeeper City sold to Leeds in the summer, might be about to become England's new starter after playing a starring role in a recent win against Spain .

Effects of the financial scandal

What no one really knows is how much mental toll the financial scandal is taking on City's players.

There was initial defiance in a 3-0 win over Liverpool in City's first match after the verdict was announced. Since then, City has only won three of its 10 games in regulation (it also beat Brighton on penalties in the English League Cup).

Maresca has played down any links between the off-field “noise” — as he calls it — and his players' dip in form, but their futures could be thrown up in the air if City loses its appeal and receives a heavy sanction.

It doesn't get any easier for City, either. Next up? Arsenal away in the league on Sunday.

“Football is so easy and so difficult,” Haaland said after the Napoli game. “When you win games, everything is easy, and we know exactly what to do. When you don’t win, you start questioning everything.

“The perfect thing would be to not think, but in these moments, it’s quite difficult.”

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