Man City’s perfect start to Premier League season ends with a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa
Manchester City suffered its first league defeat against Aston Villa; the loss snapped a perfect winning streak
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MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City's perfect start to the Premier League season ended Saturday with a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa.
Nicolas Jackson scored both goals for Villa against Enzo Maresca's City, which was aiming for an eighth straight win in the league.
It also extended Villa's outstanding recent run to six wins from seven games in all competitions.
Jackson is up to seven goals for the season in all competitions. He fired the opener inside six minutes at Villa Park.
Erling Haaland headed City level in the second half, but Jackson got his second and the winner with a first-time finish that squirmed under goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
City fell to a fourth defeat at Villa Park in as many seasons.
James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson
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