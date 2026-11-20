NEW YORK (AP) — A man from India was sentenced Friday to just over 19½ years in prison in a murder-for-hire plot targeting a prominent Sikh separatist leader living in New York City.

Nikhil Gupta, 55, pleaded guilty in February to three conspiracy charges for conspiring to hire a hit man to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a U.S. citizen, lawyer and vocal proponent of independence for Punjab, the northwest Indian state where Sikhism was founded.

“I'm sorry to Mr. Pannun,” Gupta said in Manhattan federal court on Friday. “I’m sorry to the communities I hurt. I’m sorry to my own family, which always loved me, even when I did not deserve it.”

Gupta faces deportation to India once he completes his 235-month sentence, Judge Victor Marrero said. His family, whom he has not seen since before his arrest three years ago, listened to the sentence through an internet hookup from India.

Pannun, in a lengthy speech to the court, described Gupta as “just a foot soldier acting at the behest” of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Hindu nationalist who has opposed the independence movement.

Modi's administration wants him dead, Pannun said, “because I lead the campaign openly, defy threats and intimidation.”

“I do not stand before you for my personal safety because my life belongs entirely to my people,” Pannun said, adding that he is “willing to take India’s bullet if that is the price for attaining freedom for my people.”

In August, Pannun said the FBI and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police warned him that he faced a new credible threat to his life.

Outside the courthouse, protesters gathered with yellow and blue flags representing an independent Punjab, which they hope to rename as the Democratic Republic of Khalistan. They marched around a makeshift prison cell bearing photo illustrations of Modi and his Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, in handcuffs and orange prison jumpsuits.

Gupta was in India when he paid $15,000 online in 2023 to someone he thought could carry out Pannun’s killing. That person was an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a hit man.

Gupta was arrested in Prague and has been held without bail since his extradition to the U.S. in June 2023. A plea agreement called for him to serve at least two decades in prison.

According to court papers, Gupta suggested to the undercover officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration that he thought he was hiring to be a hit man that the June 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia, Canada, was the work of the same individuals planning the assassination of Pannun.

Gupta told the officer that Nijjar “was also the target” and “we have so many targets” as he instructed the officer to proceed with Pannun’s killing now that Nijjar was dead, according to court papers.

Speaking in court on Friday, Gupta’s lawyer, Isabelle Kirshner, denied he was involved in the Canada plot and regarded his discussions, captured on government recordings, about assassination attempts in Nepal and Pakistan as “pure puffery.”

“There is no question he was not the brains behind this operation,” Kirshner said.

Gupta was a hardworking husband and father who volunteered at an orphanage and animal shelter before he got involved in the plot to kill Pannun, Kirshner said.

“This is a human being sitting here,” she said, urging Marrero to craft a sentence that punished Gupta only for what he did, “not as a rebuke to India.”