Man United goes on a scoring spree in its long-awaited return to the Champions League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Matheus Cunha scored Manchester United's first Champions League goal in nearly three years as European club soccer's top competition returned to Old Trafford on Thursday.

Brazil international Cunha fired home from close range in the 27th minute against Azerbaijan's Sabah as United went on a first-half scoring spree, eventually winning 4-0.

United is making its return to the Champions League for the first time since 2023, when it was eliminated in the group stage under former manager Erik ten Hag.

It secured qualification to this year's competition after finishing third in the Premier League last season, following a resurgence under coach Michael Carrick which earned him the job on a permanent basis.

This is Carrick's first time coaching in the Champions League and his team got off to an explosive start despite its unconvincing domestic form so far this campaign.

Cunha scored his first goal of the season, with Bruno Fernandes and Benjamin Sesko giving United a 3-0 lead at the break.

Lisandro Martinez added United's fourth with a second-half goal.

Old Trafford is famed for its European nights and three-time champion United is one of the world's most storied clubs. But it has not lifted the trophy since 2008.

And since club icon Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, it has repeatedly failed to even qualify for the Champions League and was eliminated from the group phase in two of its last three campaigns.

United's aura in Europe has diminished significantly over the last decade, having consistently challenged for the trophy under Ferguson. Which is why the home crowd relished its return to the competition, celebrating each goal wildly, even against such limited opposition as Champions League debutant Sabah.

Such was United's dominance that Carrick was able to withdraw several key players, including Youri Tielemans, Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo, likely with a view to Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester City.

There will be greater challenges to come for United in Europe this season — namely Atletico Madrid next month and German giant Bayern Munich in January.

And while this was the type of game United's great teams would have won with ease in the past, its recent record in the competition made such an assured performance and victory far less certain.

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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