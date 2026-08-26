Manchester City signs rising midfield star Ayyoub Bouaddi after Rodri's departure to Barcelona

Manchester City signed highly rated teenage midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille on Wednesday, getting a rising star seen as the Premier League giant's long-term replacement for Rodri.

City confirmed the transfer in a statement on its website , saying the 18-year-old Morocco international has signed a five-year-contract. No financial details were given but French sports daily L'Equipe estimated the transfer to be 100 million euros ($117 million).

Bouaddi's arrival follows the departure of 2024 men's Ballon d’Or winner Rodri , who recently joined Barcelona after helping Spain win the World Cup .

“This is a very special day for me and my family,” Bouaddi said. “I’ve watched City for many years, and I love their style of play. City always try and play quality football. And they have shown they are winners, this club feels like it’s built to win.”

The fee makes Bouaddi the most expense player sold from the French league, surpassing the 90 million euros Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal paid to get Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023.

It is a statement signing from new City manager Enzo Maresca, who has a big void to fill after replacing coaching great Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola left at the end of last season following a trophy-laden, 10-year spell in which he established City as a force in Europe and changed the face of English soccer.

Maresca joined on a three-year deal in June, following the Italian coach's messy departure from Chelsea.

City beat Bournemouth 2-1 in its season opener on Sunday thanks to a pair of late goals .

Rising star

Although Bouaddi impressed at the World Cup with his assured touch, tactical understanding and maturity, he had already caught the eye two years ago.

At the start of his career he was being touted as Lille’s best midfielder since Eden Hazard, who left to become a Premier League star with Chelsea.

Bouaddi joined Lille’s academy in 2021 and, just three days after his 16th birthday, became the youngest player to appear in a European game in a Europa Conference League match last October against KI Klaksvík.

He is widely seen as a complete midfielder except in one area: goals. He did not score in 96 games for Lille and has yet to find the net in eight games for Morocco.

“I am only 18. I am happy with the progress I have made so far, but I also know I can improve so much,” he said. “This is undoubtedly the best place for me to do that.”

Big sales

Lille has earned a reputation as one of best sellers of talented players in European soccer.

The northern club sold Ivory Coast forward Nicolas Pépé to Arsenal in 2019 for 80 million euros and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen went to Napoli the following year for a similar amount.

Manchester United paid 62 million euros for central defender Leny Yoro two years ago.

Last year, goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier was sold to Paris Saint-Germain for 40 million euros and center back Bafodé Diakité went to Bournemouth, for around the same fee. ___

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