Maresca discusses Rodri, Enzo Fernandez as Reijnders prepares to leave Man City in midfield overhaul

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca offered no assurances Friday about the future of Rodri at the club and said fellow midfielder Tijjani Reijnders was set to leave after just one season.

Rodri was welcomed with what Maresca said was a “big hug” when he returned to City on Friday following an extended break after helping Spain win the World Cup last month and then undergoing minor back surgery.

Asked whether he expected the former Ballon d’Or winner to stay at City amid reported interest from Barcelona, Maresca said “the transfer window is open — we can buy players, we can sell players. Anything can happen.”

One thing is for sure: Rodri will not be playing in Sunday’s Community Shield — the curtain-raiser to the English soccer season between the winners of last season’s Premier League and FA Cup — against Arsenal as he follows a rehabilitation program after surgery.

How Maresca, who has replaced longtime City manager Pep Guardiola, overhauls the team's midfield after the departure of stalwart Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid and a possible move for Rodri has been the subject of much speculation.

On whether he would be interested in signing Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea — where Maresca used to be coach — the Italian said “it’s a player from another club. I don’t think it’s correct to speak about other players.”

Maresca was more open about Reijnders, who failed to establish himself as a regular for City after joining from AC Milan in last year’s offseason.

Widespread reports in the British media say the Netherlands midfielder is on his way to Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah and Maresca said “(The transfer of) Tijjani is not done officially, we’ll see in the next hours.”

Maresca added Reijnders was “already convinced” about leaving City, comparing the situation to goalkeeper James Trafford, who joined Leeds this summer to get more playing opportunities.

“They all work every day, they all do sessions every day, and then at the end of the week, they want to all play a game — when they don’t play, they struggle to understand,” Maresca said.

“I can understand that. After one season, some of them, they want to play a little bit more. So it’s a normal situation.”

Maresca ‘as good as’ Guardiola, says Arteta

It will be Maresca's first competitive game in charge of City and he has been backed by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to do an “unbelievable job” as Guardiola’s replacement.

Arteta even went as far as saying Maresca was “as good as” Guardiola, who won 17 major trophies in his 10 years at City.

“I know him well and he will provide something different to the club,” said Arteta, who himself was an assistant to Guardiola at City.

“What I know is that Enzo has the personality, the character, and especially the knowledge to have an unbelievable job there. That’s why he’s been selected, because they could probably pick anybody and they’ve gone for Enzo for the right reasons.”

Haaland, Saka and Rice appear set for Community Shield

Arteta said England players Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka could be involved against City after returning to training, but Jurrien Timber and William Saliba (back) remain sidelined. Saliba has a long-term injury, Arteta said.

Erling Haaland has also only just returned to training and Maresca played down any injury concerns for the striker at a training session this week.

“He had just small things behind the heels,” Maresca said, “but he was OK.”

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