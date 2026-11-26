The Miami Marlins have agreed to terms with former All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez on a one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the talks said Wednesday night.

Sánchez, who hit .209 this past season for the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers, could earn up to $6.5 million, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Marlins had yet to announce the move.

It is the first known free agent acquisition the Marlins have made this offseason. Sánchez, who turns 34 next week, will likely enter the 2027 as the backup to starting catcher Joe Mack.

Miami will become Sánchez's seventh franchise, after time with the Brewers, the New York Mets, Baltimore, San Diego, Minnesota and the New York Yankees — the team that he broke into the majors with when he seemed destined for stardom. Sánchez was a two-time All-Star during his time with the Yankees, batting .247 and hitting 105 home runs from 2016 through 2019.

He's hit a total of 96 homers since, his average in that span falling to .205.

The Brewers declined an $8.5 million mutual option on Sánchez earlier this month. He gets a $250,000 buyout as part of a one-year contract guaranteeing $1.75 million .

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