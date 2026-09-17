Marlins hold off Diamondbacks 4-3 with Sandy Alcantara getting 1st career save

PHOENIX (AP) — Jakob Marsee hit a two-run homer and Sandy Alcantara earned his first career save as the Miami Marlins held off the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on Wednesday night.

With the Marlins (76-77) on the fringe of the National League playoff race, manager Clayton McCullough called on his ace starter for the ninth inning — two days after Alcantara threw 101 pitches in a no-decision at Arizona.

Alcantara, who leads the majors with 206 innings pitched this season, got two deep flyouts before walking Lars Nootbaar. Pinch-runner Jordan Lawlar attempted to steal second but was thrown out by catcher Joe Mack to end it.

The Diamondbacks (80-73) fell 3 1/2 games behind San Diego for the final NL wild card with nine remaining.

Marsee connected for his 11th homer in the third against Merrill Kelly (9-14) with Javier Sanoja on base. Marsee also doubled to start Miami’s two-run second inning. The Marlins eventually loaded the bases and Heriberto Hernández drove in a run with an infield single and another run scored on third baseman Nolan Arenado’s throwing error.

Hernández had four of Miami's 10 hits.

Pavin Smith, Gabriel Moreno and Arenado homered for Arizona. Moreno had three hits to raise his batting average to .307; the Phillies' Luis Arraez leads the National League at .316.

Kelly, making his 200th major league start, lasted 4 2/3 innings. He gave up seven hits and four runs (three earned), walked two and struck out nine.

Ryne Nelson, just activated from the 60-day injured list, pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in his first appearance since June 15. He had been sidelined with a strained right elbow.

Marlins starter Ryan Gusto also didn’t make it out of the fifth, allowing eight hits and two runs. Cade Gibson (5-1) got five outs for the win.

Alcantara has made 201 big league starts. His eight previous relief appearances came as a rookie with St. Louis in 2017.

Up next

Marlins: Following a day off, RHP Tyler Phillips (5-6, 3.55 ERA) starts Friday in San Diego.

Diamondbacks: Begin a three-game series Friday against the New York Yankees at Chase Field.

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