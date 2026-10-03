Mason McTavish scores right away in Blues debut in a 4-0 opening-night win over Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Mason McTavish scored only 94 seconds into his first game with the Blues to put them ahead to stay, Joel Hofer stopped 25 shots for his ninth career shutout and St. Louis won 4-0 at Dallas on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

Dalibor Dvorsky scored in the second period for the Blues before they got empty-netters from Jimmy Snuggerud and Pius Suter in the game's final 2 1/2 minutes.

The 21-year-old Dvorsky had his open shot at the net when goalie Jake Oettinger fell down after getting clipped by teammate Roope Hintz. Oettinger stopped 20 shots.

Dallas lost a season opener for the first time since 2019, ending a six-game winning streak that had been the NHL's longest active streak. The Stars were also shut out in a home opener for the first time since moving to Dallas before the 1993-94 season.

Dallas and St. Louis were among seven teams to play their first game Friday, three nights after the NHL season began.

Hofer had six shutouts in 43 starts for the Blues last season.

McTavish was traded from Anaheim to St. Louis for two first-round picks (Nos. 15 and 29) during the draft in June. He scored the fifth-quickest goal to start a season opener in Blues franchise history.

Blues defenseman Brandon Carlo got a game misconduct for a kneeing penalty early in the third period that sent top-line center Hintz, in his first game since March 6, down to the ice while grabbing at his left knee.

Hintz, who tore his hamstring in two places last season, was moving gingerly when behind helped off the ice, but returned a few minutes later.

Blues forward Alexey Toropchenko left with an apparent right shoulder injury early in the second period after he was hit behind his net by Lian Bichsel and Tyler Seguin.

Up next

Both teams play again Saturday. St. Louis is at Colorado, and Dallas plays in Nashville.

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