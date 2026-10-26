Matthew Stafford sets Rams TD pass record as Los Angeles rolls past Raiders 35-21

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns to become the Rams' career leader in passing TDs, and Los Angeles resembled the team previously favored to win the Super Bowl, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 35-21 on Sunday.

The Rams (3-4) still have a ways to go to overcome their slow start and numerous injuries, but this victory improves their chances to be a factor in the playoff race. Since the NFL playoffs expanded from 12 to 14 teams in 2020, 10 of 41 clubs have made the playoffs after opening 3-4, with just 4 of 33 making it after going 2-5.

At least in the first half, when they took a 28-6 lead, the Rams showed why they entered the season favored to win it all. The Raiders (3-4) made a push in the second half but lost their fourth straight.

Stafford has 155 touchdown passes in a Rams uniform, one more than previous team record holder Roman Gabriel.

Las Vegas native Puka Nacua, who had been listed as questionable with a calf injury, caught eight passes for 68 yards and a touchdown for the Rams, and tight end Davis Allen had two TD catches — his first trips to the end zone this season.

Kyren Williams and Blake Corum combined to rush for 192 yards and two touchdowns for Los Angeles.

The Raiders' Kirk Cousins passed for 295 yards with touchdowns to Tre Tucker and running back Ashton Jeanty. Tucker finished with five receptions for 103 yards, and Jeanty hauled in eight catches for 61 yards. Cousins leads the NFL with 16 TD passes.

Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr., however, rushed for just 42 yards on 14 carries.

Coach Sean McVay, now 4-0 against the Raiders, and the Rams took control from the beginning. They led by 22 points at halftime and maintained that advantage after a scoreless third quarter.

The Raiders tried to rally in the fourth, scoring two touchdowns to get within 28-18, though they failed on both 2-point conversions. Las Vegas also failed to convert two fourth downs in Rams territory.

Injuries

Rams: CB Trent McDuffie (groin) did not play for the second week in a row. He was listed as questionable, but was deactivated before kickoff.

Up next

Rams: Host their Los Angeles rival, the Chargers, next Sunday.

Raiders: Visit the New York Jets next Sunday.

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