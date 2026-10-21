Matthews reaches 700 games, scores to help the Maple Leafs beat the Blue Jackets 6-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist in his 700th NHL game and the Toronto Maple Leafs scored four straight goals in the second period to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2 on Tuesday for their second road victory of the season.

Easton Cowan and Jack Roslovic each had a goal and two assists, William Nylander had a goal and an assist, and Morgan Rielly added three assists. Kirill Marchenko and Marshall Rifai also scored, and Anthony Stolarz stopped 33 shots for the Maple Leafs.

Jake Christiansen and Charlie Coyle scored for the Blue Jackets. They have been outscored 15-3 in the second period through eight games and lost for the fourth time in five games.

Jet Greaves stopped 14 shots before being pulled in the second period after allowing his fifth goal. Cam Talbot stopped two of the three shots he faced in relief.

Christiansen’s first goal of the season at 2:38 of the first period gave Columbus the early lead. Marchenko, who faced unrelenting boos in his first visit since being traded by Columbus, pulled Toronto even with a power-play goal at 8:16.

Kent Johnson appeared to put Columbus ahead with a one-timer, but the goal was waved off because time had expired.

The second period was all Toronto, starting with goals 46 seconds apart from Nylander and Matthews, who has 16 goals and 27 points in 21 career games against the Blue Jackets. Colton Sissons’ assist on Nylander's goal extended his points streak to four games.

Cowan’s short-handed goal gave the Maple Leafs a three-goal lead at 6:48 before Roslovic made it 5-1 and chased Greaves from the net at 12:03.

Coyle scored his first goal of the season off the backhand at 4:13 of the third period to make it 5-2 before Rifai extended Toronto's lead with 3:02 to go.

Up next

Maple Leafs: Host the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Vegas on Saturday.

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