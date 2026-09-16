Max Scherzer gets win as Blue Jays beat Tigers 5-1 to avoid sweep, end Detroit's winning streak at 6

TORONTO (AP) — Myles Straw had two hits and an RBI, Max Scherzer allowed one run in five innings for his second win in four starts and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tigers 5-1 on Wednesday afternoon, ending Detroit’s winning streak at six.

The Blue Jays are 45-15 when they score five or more runs.

Brett Bateman had two hits and scored a run as Toronto avoided a three-game sweep and ensured it would not lose ground in the AL wild-card race. The Blue Jays (76-77) are 1 1/2 games behind the White Sox for the final postseason spot.

Chicago dropped into the wild-card position after losing 6-3 at Cleveland as the Guardians replaced the White Sox atop the AL Central.

Scherzer (3-8) allowed three hits, walked three and struck out three.

Blue Jays closer Louis Varland came on with runners at first and second in the ninth and wrapped it up for his 34th save in 36 chances.

Detroit’s Riley Greene hit an RBI single in the first inning but the Blue Jays answered with two in the fourth, chasing Tigers starter Keider Montero. Ernie Clement hit a sacrifice fly and Straw added an RBI single.

Montero (9-9) allowed two runs and six hits in four innings.

George Springer singled home a run in the fifth, and the Blue Jays took advantage of errors on three consecutive plays to score two more in the sixth.

Up next

Tigers: LHP Framber Valdez (10-10, 4.01 ERA) is scheduled to start at Chicago on Thursday against White Sox RHP Erick Fedde (8-9, 3.97).

Blue Jays: RHP Dylan Cease (11-5, 2.38) is expected to start at Texas on Friday. The Rangers had not named a starter.

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