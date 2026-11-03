Maxey, James lead Philadelphia 76ers to 7-1 start with 126-107 victory over Chicago Bulls

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter, LeBron James had 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers won their fourth in a row, 126-107 over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

The 76ers’ star-studded starting lineup of James, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe was together after the quintet didn’t play in back-to-back weekend wins over the Knicks on Friday and at Charlotte on Saturday.

Embiid, who was questionable entering the contest due to a foot injury, had 15 points and eight rebounds but wasn’t needed in the fourth quarter. Brown had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Edgecombe netted 21 points. Maxey added 11 assists as Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia improved to 7-1.

Rookie Caleb Wilson, the No. 4 pick in the draft, scored 24 points to pace the Bulls, who have lost five straight. Norman Powell contributed 18 points.

The 76ers took control in the third quarter, extending their five-point halftime lead to 17, 85-68, on James’ layup with just under five minutes left in the period. James wowed the crowd throughout the night, including when he converted a three-point play to give Philadelphia a 16-point cushion with 5:40 remaining.

James had seven assists in the first half, including two nearly full-court bounce passes to Edgecombe for easy finishes.

Maxey heated up in the final period after a relatively quiet first three quarters. He opened the fourth by scoring on a drive and continued in attack mode. His 3-pointer with 6 1/2 minutes to play gave Philadelphia a 107-96 advantage.

Up next

Bulls: At Knicks on Wednesday night.

76ers: At Pistons on Wednesday night.

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