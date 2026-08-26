Mbappé scores hat trick in Real Madrid victory; Sávio scores on debut with Tottenham

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé’s first goals of the season came via a hat trick in Real Madrid’s 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad in the Spanish league Wednesday, while newcomer Sávio helped big-spending Tottenham rout Charlton 5-1 in the English League Cup.

Vinícius Júnior also scored for Madrid in the team's first home game in José Mourinho's second stint in charge.

In Champions League qualifying, Norway's Viking, Turkey's Fenerbahce and Greece's AEK Athens secured their spots in the competition's league phase.

Mbappé thrives in Madrid’s La Liga win

Mbappé scored once in the first half and twice in the second to lead Madrid to its win over Sociedad in Mourinho’s return to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Jude Bellingham had two assists, including on Vinícius’ first goal of the season in the second half.

Madrid had opened its Spanish league campaign with a win at Espanyol.

Sociedad had lost its league opener at Real Betis.

Sávio scores as Tottenham wins in League Cup

Newly signed Sávio, who used to be called Savinho, need just over 10 minutes to help Tottenham secure its first win of the campaign.

The Brazilian scored the team's fourth goal in the rout of Charlton in the second round of the League Cup. He had entered the match in the 71st to make his debut.

Tottenham, rivaling Chelsea as the heaviest spenders in European soccer this transfer window, took its summer spending to more than $400 million by signing Sávio from Manchester City on Tuesday in a deal worth 85 million pounds ($115 million).

Tottenham had begun its season with a 3-0 loss at Brentford in the Premier League.

Mikey Moore, Dominic Solanke, Kevin Danso and Ben Davies also scored on Wednesday for Tottenham, which is in its first full season under coach Roberto De Zerbi.

In other League Cup results, Newcastle defeated West Bromwich Albion 3-2 with a pair of goals by Harvey Barnes, while Everton won 4-0 at Preston North End with a hat trick by Thierno Barry. Bradford City got past Burnley 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw in regulation.

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