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McDavid has 2 goals and 3 assists in the Oilers' 6-2 romp over the Mammoth

The Edmonton Oilers defeated Utah in a six-goal game; the victory marks a split in the two-game home-and-home series

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McDavid has 2 goals and 3 assists in the Oilers' 6-2 romp over the Mammoth
McDavid has 2 goals and 3 assists in the Oilers' 6-2 romp over the Mammoth

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and three assists and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Utah Mammoth 6-2 on Saturday night to split a home-and-home series.

Utah won 4-2 on Thursday night in Edmonton.

Zach Hyman, Mathieu Joseph, Kasperi Kapanen and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers. Vasily Podkolzin had two assists, and Tristan Jarry made 26 saves.

John Marino and Mikhail Sergachev scored for the Mammoth. Utah replaced goalkeeper Karel Vejmelka with Sebastian Cossa late in the second period. Vejmelka finished with 12 saves, while Cossa made three saves.

Edmonton scored there goals in the first period. McDavid opened the scoring 40 seconds into the game. Hyman scored on a power play with 6:39 remaining in the period, and Joseph followed on a breakaway 32 seconds later.

Kapanen extended Edmonton’s lead to 4-0 with 9:03 remaining in the second period. Draisaitl scored less than three minutes later for a 5-0 advantage.

Up next

Oilers: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Mammoth: Host Pittsburgh on Monday night.

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

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