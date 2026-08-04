McDonald's posts strong second quarter profit, names new chief of US operations
McDonald's posted strong Q2 profit despite US sales pressure; new US operations chief named.
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McDonald's posted a strong profit in its second quarter and named a new chief of U.S. operations with sales at home under pressure as many Americans grow more cautious about spending.
The Chicago burger chain earned $2.36 billion, or $3.32 per share, for the three months ended June 30. A year earlier it earned $2.25 billion, or $3.14 per share.
Excluding one time charges and benefits, earnings were $3.38 per share, beating the $3.32 per share analysts polled by FactSet expected.
Revenue climbed to $7.1 billion from $6.84 billion in the prior-year period, but came a bit short of Wall Street's estimate of $7.13 billion.
McDonald’s said same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, edged up 0.8% in the U.S. Global same-store sales rose 1.3%.
McDonald’s warned in May that high gas prices and consumer anxiety over the U.S. conflict with Iran could dent its sales. The U.S. average for regular gasoline reached its most recent peak on May 21 at $4.56 per gallon, according to AAA.
McDonald's announced Tuesday that Skye Anderson will be president of McDonald's USA.
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