Medalie scores 18 points and Stonehill defeats Curry 84-56

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Jack Medalie had 18 points in Stonehill’s 84-56 win over Curry in a season opener on Monday.

Medalie added eight rebounds for the Skyhawks. Felipe Patino scored 15 points, going 6 of 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range). Anquan Boldin Jr. had 15 points and shot 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Isaiah Andino led the way for the Colonels with 15 points. Xavier Daniel added 11 points and three steals for Curry. Shaqkobi Kerr also had seven points and two steals.

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Stonehill visits Fordham in its next matchup on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.