Merrill homers twice and drives in 6 runs in the Padres' 9-2 victory over the Nationals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jackson Merrill homered twice, had a career-high six RBIs and fell a double short of a cycle to help the San Diego Padres beat the Washington Nationals 9-2 on Wednesday after the hottest first-pitch temperature in Petco Park history at 95 degrees.

The previous record was 93 on Sept. 10, 2015, in a game against the Colorado Rockies. Petco Park opened in 2004.

Merrill tied his career high with 24 homers. He's the third Padres player with a triple and two home runs in the same game.

The Padres swept the three-game series and have a four-game winning streak as they fight Arizona for the final NL wild card.

Kyle Hart (1-3) got the win with 2 1/3 shutout innings.

The slumping Nationals have lost seven consecutive games. Since July 27, Washington has the worst record in the majors at 13-29.

Nationals starter Jackson Kent (1-4) took the loss.

Merrill had a two-run triple off the wall in center in the third. His two-run, opposite-field homer in the fourth and solo shot to center in the seventh gave San Diego an 8-2 lead.

Padres starter Walker Buehler went 2 1/3 innings, giving up two runs and three hits while striking out four. He gave up a solo homer to Keibert Ruiz in the third.

Washington manager Blake Butera was ejected by first base umpire Emil Jimenez in the third. Nationals bench coach Michael Johns assumed manager responsibilities.

Up next

The Padres have not named a starter for their Friday night game at San Francisco. Giants RHP Anthony Molina (3-0, 2.79) will start the three-game series.

Nationals RHP Cade Cavalli (12-5, 3.12) opens a three-game set Friday night versus the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers, who have not named a starter.

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