Mestemaker tosses 5 TDs as Oklahoma State offense slices through Murray State 59-0

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Drew Mestemaker tossed five touchdowns and Justin Bowick caught two of those in Oklahoma State’s 59-0 win over FCS opponent Murray State on Saturday.

Oklahoma State (2-1) scored on nine of its first 10 drives, with the only exception coming on a lost fumble by Mestemaker at the Murray State 21-yard line. That was an anomaly in an otherwise efficient outing for the Cowboys quarterback, who completed 20 of 22 passes for 324 yards.

The evening went so well for Mestemaker that he broke two OSU single-game records for quarterbacks with at least 20 pass attempts, finishing with a pass efficiency of 289.6 while completing 90.9% of his attempts.

“I thought some of his layered throws today were phenomenal,” OSU coach Eric Morris said. “That’s not easy to do. He had two balls on the second level 30-40 yards down the field, one with pressure to Bowick, that were pretty phenomenal throws. He just continues to take great pride in the way he prepares and goes out there and executes at a really high level.”

Not to be outdone, Bowick set a new career and season high with 178 receiving yards on 9 receptions — all in the first half.

“He practices like a professional,” Morris said. “You know, he takes care of his body. He’s the first one here, last one to leave. Like always in the training room, not because he’s hurt, but just the way he prepares is phenomenal.”

Oklahoma State backup quarterback, freshman Broderick Vehrs, completed all six of his passes for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Murray State starting quarterback Jim Ogle finished the game 13-of-21 for 79 yards as the Racers (1-3) finished with just 160 yards of total offense.

Oklahoma State’s defense owns third down:

Murray State's offense finished 0 for 12 on third down, but the Racers are in good company. The Cowboys entered the week tied for 18th nationally in third-down defense after giving up a first down only 24% of the time after Oregon converted 5 of 14 and Tulsa finished 1 of 11.

Key Cowboys missing in action

The lopsided result came despite Oklahoma State missing a few key pieces. Morris said starting receiver Chris Barnes was a “game-time decision." Starting right guard Joseph Hanson also missed time after leaving last week’s game with an injury. Morris said both he and starting defensive tackle Iman Oates should practice next week, but will have to prove “they can manage a game load” if they want to be on the field for the start of Big 12 play.

The takeaway

After not recording a single game with 500 yards of total offense last season, Oklahoma State finished with 662 yards against Murray State. It is the first time the program has cleared 600 yards since picking up 601 against Cincinnati in October of 2023.

During Murray State’s second drive, the Racers seemingly converted a 32-yard field goal only to see that play wiped out by delay of game. Oklahoma State nose tackle Luke Webb blocked the ensuing attempt, this time from 37 yards out. This was Murray State’s third field goal attempt of the season, and the first from kicker Tyler Dorn. Opponents have blocked all three.

Up next

Oklahoma State: Travels to West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Murray State: Returns home on the 26th to face Southern Illinois.

This story was first published on Sep. 19, 2026. It was updated on Sep. 24, 2026 to correct the spelling of Drew Mestemaker in the headline.

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