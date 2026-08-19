Mets' Polanco headed for ankle surgery after forgettable season

NEW YORK (AP) — Jorge Polanco’s challenging first season with the New York Mets likely ended Wednesday when he was placed on the 10-day injured list with left ankle bursitis.

Interim manager Andy Green said Polanco is slated to undergo surgery shortly.

“It’s gotten to the point where he just can’t get freedom from the pain,” Green said before the series finale against the San Diego Padres. “He has gone out there and grinded. He’s wanted to post for his team. And it’s at a point now where surgery is actually his best option and that’s the direction we’re headed with this to kind of alleviate this.”

Polanco signed a two-year, $40 million deal Dec. 13 with the expectation he’d help replace the departed Pete Alonso at first base — even though Polanco’s big league experience at the position consisted of one pitch with the Seattle Mariners last season.

But Polanco, who had six stints on the injured list due to back and left knee ailments as well as strains to both hamstrings since 2018, was limited to just two starts at first base as he began dealing with bursitis in his left Achilles tendon in early April. He was eventually sidelined for almost three months and batted just .127 in 23 appearances since returning July 7.

Polanco is batting .148 with two homers, six RBIs and a .431 OPS in 145 plate appearances overall. Among players with at least 130 plate appearances this season, only Seattle Mariners utilityman Leo Rivas has a lower OPS (.424).

Green said Polanco is no longer bothered by the Achilles injury but that an MRI administered Tuesday showed no improvement in the left ankle.

“Just my observation from seeing him through the years and watching him hit and watching him produce, I do think it has affected him mechanically,” Green said. “I don’t think he’s one to make excuses, so I’m not sure if he’ll even say that. But I do think it is something that has impacted him. And he’s tried to grind and it’s just not happening.”

Green said Polanco should be participating in baseball activities if spring training begins on time next February. The owners are expected to lock out the players once the collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1.

Five-year veteran Christopher Morel, who was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, will likely see an increase in playing time at designated hitter in Polanco’s absence.

To replace Polanco on the active roster, the Mets recalled infielder Eric Wagaman from Syracuse. They also optioned right-handed reliever Jack Weisenburger to Syracuse and recalled fellow right-hander Chance McDermott.

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