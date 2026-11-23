Mexican fans boo 49ers' Nick Bosa after his remarks about their cheering at NFL games
Fans booed a professional athlete in Mexico City; the reaction followed controversial remarks regarding local cheering
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MEXICO CITY (AP) — San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was heavily booed on Sunday night by fans at Estadio Azteca, a few days after his comments about Mexican crowd behavior during a 2022 game sparked outrage in the country.
“Yeah, I kind of want … I think we need some information given to the fans, so they know when to cheer,” Bosa said earlier in the week. “Because they just chant the whole time. If we can kind of teach them — no offense to them and their soccer cheering techniques — but if they can cheer when we’re on defense, that would be great.”
Fans in Mexico, where American football has been played for more than a century, were not pleased with the comments, and they let Bosa know about that as soon as he stepped onto the field for warmups ahead of San Francisco's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.
The Niners have a strong following in Mexico and they beat the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City four years ago.
“I don’t know why if he is coming to a foreign country that he needs to criticize us like that. I am a Niner fan for life, but I think he should be able to adapt to different fan cultures,” said Helena Gutierrez, a businesswoman wearing a Niners jersey.
NFL games have been broadcast in Mexico for 61 years, and the league first visited in September 1978, when the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles played an exhibition game.
See AP’s full NFL coverage here
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