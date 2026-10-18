Micah Ford rushes for 4 TDs as Stanford dominates Elon, 34-7

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford running back Micah Ford broke off for a 81-yard touchdown run in the final quarter to score his fourth touchdown of the game and cement Stanford's 34-7 rout over Elon.

Behind Ford's big day, Stanford (3-4) dominated the Phoenix (4-4), a Football Championship Subdivision team.

The first quarter went scoreless after Stanford and Elon both missed field goals, but Ford got the Cardinal on the board at the start of the second with a 1-yard plunge. Ford scored Stanford's second touchdown two drives later, breaking several tackles on a seven-yard run.

In the third quarter, Stanford quarterback Davis Warren connected with Sedrick Irvin for a 27-yard touchdown pass. On the next drive, Ford took the snap and bobbled it before securing the ball and darting around the edge to run for a five-yard touchdown.

Then, Ford took his first touch of the fourth quarter to the house, breaking free for an 81-yard score.

Ford’s four touchdowns tied Stanford's single-game record. Ford had three touchdowns against Hawaii in Stanford’s season opener .

Elon running back Kamerin McDowell-Moore scored for the Phoenix in the fourth quarter.

The takeaway

Elon: The Phoenix struggled mightily across the board. Elon allowed 515 and only scored on one of its 12 drives.

Stanford: The Cardinal got back in the win column after two lopsided losses to No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 21 Wake Forest in consecutive weeks.

Up Next

Elon: At North Carolina A&T on Oct. 31st.

Stanford: Hosts N.C. State on Friday.

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