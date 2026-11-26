INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Green Bay linebacker Micah Parsons is active for his season debut as expected, and running back Josh Jacobs is inactive for the Packers' Thanksgiving Eve meeting with the Los Angeles Rams.

Parsons is clear to play in his first game since last Dec. 14, when his first season with Green Bay ended in a major knee injury. After surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation, the five-time Pro Bowl selection returned to practice three weeks ago.

Jacobs is missing his second straight game Wednesday night after undergoing surgery on a broken finger . The three-time Pro Bowl selection has played in only three of the Packers' 11 games, missing the first six on the commissioner's exempt list for a domestic violence incident .

Kaleb Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd have been the Packers' primary ball-carriers during Jacobs' absences, but Green Bay (6-4) has the NFL's worst rushing offense with just 67.0 yards per game.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin is missing his fifth straight game with a shin injury, while center Sean Rhyan is back after missing nearly all of the past four games with an injured ankle. Guard Kevin Zeitler also returned from a triceps injury.

The Rams (6-4) had no surprises in their inactive list for these franchises' first Wednesday game in decades.

Backup offensive lineman Justin Dedich is active for his season debut after Los Angeles lost starting linemen Coleman Shelton and Steve Avila to injuries in recent weeks. Running back Kyren Williams and safety Kam Curl are active despite dealing with toe injuries.

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