Michael Harris II’s 2-run double lifts the Braves past the Rockies 2-1 for sixth straight win

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Harris II hit a two-out, two-run double in the eighth inning to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies, the sixth straight for the National League East leaders.

Brent Suter (2-2) pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief and picked up his first victory since joining the Braves at the trade deadline. Rookie Didier Fuentes allowed two baserunners in the ninth but retired Jake McCarthy to end the game and pick up his third save.

Harris lifted a fly ball to left center field that was just out of the diving reach of Cole Carrigg and scored Matt Olson from second and Mauricio Dubón from first.

Scheduled Rockies starter Ryan Feltner was scratched Saturday afternoon due to illness and replaced with Zach Agnos as manager Warren Schaeffer went with a bullpen game, using six pitchers. Jaden Hill (0-3) surrendered Harris' double in the eighth.

The Rockies entered the game with an MLB-worst 5.54 team ERA but came within four outs of just their second shutout of the season.

Colorado's lone run came in the sixth inning when Castro knocked Braves starter Martín Pérez with a bases-loaded single that scored Hunter Goodman. Pérez, who was seeking his 100th career win, struck out six in 5 2/3 innings, allowing five hits.

Connor Norby was 2 for 3 for the Rockies, who entered the game having lost 9 of 11.

In the seventh inning, home plate umpire Ron Kulpa took a foul ball from Ozzie Albies off the facemask and left the game after meeting with the Braves athletic training staff. The game was delayed 13 minutes as he was replaced by Manny Gonzalez. The game was also delayed 16 minutes at the start due to rain.

Up next

Braves RHP Tyler Mahle (5-10, 4.41) will face Rockies RHP Mason Adams (0-0, 2.25) to wrap up the three-game series Sunday.

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