Pop culture icon Miley Cyrus married rock drummer Maxx Morando in an intimate weekend wedding in Palm Springs, California, according to a post on the singer’s Instagram account.

The post said Cyrus, 33, and Morando, 28, were wed on Saturday. Photographs show the couple embracing in front of a white backdrop with a palm tree characteristic of the Palm Springs desert in the background, a large dog lying at their feet. In one photo, the couple kisses standing in an aisle of white roses.

The “Party in the U.S.A.” singer wore a long-sleeve silk Saint Laurent gown by Anthony Vaccarello and elegant white silk kitten heels, according to a statement from Saint Laurent. The dress had a low back, and she wore flowers in her hair, which was pulled back into an updo.

Morando wore dark, square shades. His single-breasted tuxedo was also made by the French luxury fashion brand.

The pair have been together since 2021, meeting after they were set up on a blind date, according to an interview Cyrus gave Vogue in 2023. Morando proposed to her while the couple were in Japan late last year, he said in a separate interview with Wonderland Magazine.

“I could feel my heart pounding” before popping the question, Morando said for a profile in the magazine.

Morando is the drummer of the rock band Liily.