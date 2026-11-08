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Milwaukee wins 99-48 against Ripon
Milwaukee defeated Ripon in a decisive basketball game; the victory marks the first win of the season for the team
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LA NACION
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jake Hansen had 17 points in Milwaukee’s 99-48 victory against Ripon on Sunday.
Hansen shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Panthers (1-2). Nate Malosa scored 15 points and added 11 rebounds and three steals. Chandler Jackson went 6 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.
Anton Kilde led the Redhawks in scoring, finishing with eight points.
Up next
Milwaukee visits Indiana State in its next matchup on Wednesday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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