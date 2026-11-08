Milwaukee wins 99-48 against Ripon

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jake Hansen had 17 points in Milwaukee’s 99-48 victory against Ripon on Sunday.

Hansen shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Panthers (1-2). Nate Malosa scored 15 points and added 11 rebounds and three steals. Chandler Jackson went 6 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Anton Kilde led the Redhawks in scoring, finishing with eight points.

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Milwaukee visits Indiana State in its next matchup on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.