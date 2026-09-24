Mississippi colleges open food pantries to help students meet basic needs

When University of Mississippi Medical Center administrators heard that some students were struggling to afford food and other necessities, they stepped up to help.

They held a food drive in August to collect items for a pantry to benefit medical and nursing students. Then UMMC opened a food pantry on Sept. 1, offering groceries and personal care products such as shampoo, laundry detergent pods and toothpaste.

“Every student’s financial situation is different,” said Jonathan Nutt, director of student services at UMMC. “The hope is to serve any student who needs it.”

Some students have little family financial support, and the demands of their academic programs can make it difficult to work enough hours to cover living expenses, Nutt said.

Students across the state — and the nation — are facing similar challenges as costs for housing, groceries, transportation and other living expenses increase. A 2023 Hope Center for Basic Needs survey found that 59% of college students lack access to at least one basic need such as housing and transportation. Of students surveyed, 41% reported experiencing food insecurity.

Such struggles are prevalent among students from low income backgrounds, the report notes.

College students’ costs pile up

At the University of Southern Mississippi, staff and volunteers distributed more than 890 pounds of food, hygiene products and other items to 94 people who visited the Eagle’s Nest Food Pantry during the first week of classes in August.

Last school year, the Eagle’s Nest recorded 2,785 visits , 81% of which were by students. Sirena Cantrell, dean of students and associate vice president of student affairs, expects another busy semester.

“We’re beginning to see more students than ever,” Cantrell said. “Students are telling their friends that this is a campus resource. Faculty and staff are also sharing it with students they see are in need.”

At Mississippi State University, some students rely on Bully’s Pantry while learning to budget and manage their cost of living, said Hali Hollman, who volunteered at the food pantry from 2023 to 2025 before graduating with the class of 2026.

“We are juggling all kinds of expenses and also having to balance our classwork, extracurriculars, work and thinking about our future,” Hollman said.

Tuition and fees have increased at several Mississippi universities over the past two years.

The costs of college textbooks and supplies have remained steady while food and student housing have increased in recent years, according to federal data.

A growing need on Mississippi college campuses

Amid rising costs and living expenses, visits to Delta State University’s food pantry, the Statesman’s Shelf , more than doubled in recent years from 672 visits in 2023-24 to 1,672 in 2025-26.

Tuition at Delta State has remained flat in recent years, but the costs of food and on-campus housing increased 3.6% between 2023-24 and 2024-25. Those expenses have increased 2.4% for off-campus students, according to federal data.

Lacking transportation can also make it difficult for Delta State students to reach off-campus grocery stores, said Brandi Lovin, a Statesman’s Shelf volunteer coordinator. For example, when damage from Winter Storm Fern forced the campus to remain closed in January, the food pantry remained open. The icy roads and downed trees and power lines made it difficult to leave campus during the first few days.

The Statesman’s Shelf staff served 416 people in January, about half of them during the winter storm. The demand also helped relaunch Okra Threads , a campus clothes and resources closet that opened this semester, Lovin said.

The closet, originally called Okra Suits, provided business attire to students for career fairs, presentations, job interviews and special events. The resource expanded this semester to include everyday clothing items, shoes and accessories.

Helping students secure food and other necessities supports their efforts to earn a degree and enter Mississippi’s healthcare workforce.

“Food insecurity and basic needs access is an issue everywhere,” Nutt said. “We just want to ensure we are preparing our students for their careers and that they can eventually serve the health needs of Mississippians.”

This story was originally published by Mississippi Today and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.