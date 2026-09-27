Mississippi likely out of top 5 in new AP Top 25; big shuffle on tap after 7 ranked teams lose

Mississippi's stay in the top five of The Associated Press Top 25 looks as if it will be a short one and a major shuffle is coming to the middle and bottom of the new college football poll that will be released Sunday afternoon.

The Rebels, following their 52-28 loss at No. 21 Florida on Saturday, are in for a demotion as the only top-10 team to lose during Week 4.

Texas won a defensive battle at Tennessee 20-17 and should hold onto its No. 1 ranking, and No. 5 Indiana won a close game at Northwestern on Friday night. The rest of the top 10 posted lopsided wins, as did No. 11 Texas Tech.

A lot of changes are in store after that.

No. 12 Southern California, No. 13 Penn State, No. 14 Tennessee, No. 16 Louisville, No. 18 Michigan, No. 19 Missouri and No. 23 Texas A&M all lost.

No. 20 Oregon and Florida are in line for big promotions. The Ducks, playing most of the game without star quarterback Dante Moore, recorded a convincing 41-27 road win over USC. The Gators' 24-point win over Mississippi followed their 44-39 victory at Auburn and they are 4-0 for the first time since 2019 and 2-0 in the SEC for the first time since 2020.

Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Boise State are line for rankings, all at 3-1. Kentucky beat South Alabama ; Oklahoma State knocked off West Virginia on the road and Boise State easily defeated Western Michigan on the road in a closely watched Group of Six showdown.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here