Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby is confident in roster upgrades, but the SEC schedule is tough

Mississippi State

2025 record: 5-8

Expectations

An expanded SEC schedule isn't going to make life any easier for Mississippi State, which has won just two conference games in the past three seasons. But third-year coach Jeff Lebby saw considerable progress in his second season over his first, improving from two victories to five.

“Great confidence in what we've got going on inside our walls,” Lebby said. “Our roster is in a much better place than it's been the last two seasons. So, that immediately gives you a chance to upgrade and change the outcome.”

Much of MSU's success could ride on the growth of sophomore quarterback Kamario Taylor, who served as a back-up and intermittent, short-yardage option last season. He appeared in 11 games as a freshman with two starts, passing for five touchdowns and running for eight. Now the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder is widely viewed as a potential star in Lebby's offensive system that will feature an up-tempo blend of QB runs and passes.

Even if Taylor posts head-turning stats and the Bulldogs scores their share of points, that might not be enough to amount to many victories against a schedule that includes six teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 .

Strengths include a dynamic QB and talent at receiver.

Opposing defense could pay for overplaying the run against Mississippi State, which has 2025 leading receiver Anthony Evans III back in the lineup, complemented by speedy Missouri transfer Marquis Johnson.

Keeping defenses honest will be the key to ensuring Taylor has room to run when situations call for that. Lebby also will be hoping running back Fluff Bothwell gives his conventional running game the ability to wear on opposing defensive fronts.

On defense, the Bulldogs have a Jim Thorpe Award candidate in 6-4 cornerback Kelly Jones, named second-team preseason All-America .

Weaknesses include the offensive and defensive lines

While the Bulldogs appear comfortable with their center and both offensive tackles, there remain questions about depth for a unit that allowed 45 sacks last season — more than 129 other teams. Still, Lebby asserted that MSU is in "a much better spot than we were a year ago today.”

Meanwhile, MSU ranked 115th against the run last season, allowing 186.3 yards per game

Former Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett, who'd been promoted from defensive coordinator after the death of Mike Leach in 2022, has returned this year as defensive coordinator. That has raised hopes on the defensive side of the ball, but it could take more than one offseason to turn things around.

“His experience, the play-calling ability and him being able to create stress for the other side of the ball is something that we needed in a great way,” Lebby said.

New faces

Johnson, DL Dealyn Evans (transfer from Texas A&M), edge Amareee Williams (transfer from Florida State), DL Jayson Jenkins (transfer from Florida State), TE Zayion Cotton (freshman).

Key losses

S Tony Mitchell (transferred to Ole Miss), DT Kai McLendon (transferred to Washington), OT Jayvin James (transfer to Alabama), DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones (transferred to Alabama), G Zach Owens (transferred to Missouri), OL Jimothy Lewis (transferred to California).

Biggest games for the Bulldogs

vs. No. 13 Alabama (Oct. 3), at No. 11 LSU (Oct. 17), vs. No. 10 Oklahoma (Oct. 24), at No. 5 Texas (Oct. 31), at No. 9 Mississippi (Nov. 27).

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football