Mississippi State opens its 2026 season at home against Louisiana-Monroe

Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi State, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Louisiana-Monroe (2025)

Overall offense: 323.5 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 160.4 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 163.1 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 16.6 points per game (130th)

Overall defense: 384.8 yards allowed per game (82nd)

Passing: 222.3 yards allowed per game (72nd)

Rushing: 162.6 yards allowed per game (87th)

Scoring: 31.9 points allowed per game (119th)

Mississippi State (2025)

Overall offense: 396.9 (59th in FBS)

Passing: 241.2 yards per game (54th)

Rushing: 158 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 30.4 points per game (42nd)

Overall defense: 409.3 yards allowed per game (107th)

Passing: 223 yards allowed per game (78th)

Rushing: 186.3 yards allowed per game (117th)

Scoring: 30.2 points allowed per game (106th)

Team leaders

Louisiana-Monroe (2025)

Passing: Aidan Armenta 1,629 yards, 12 TDs, 8 INTs, 58.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Zach Palmer-Smith 660 yards on 115 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Jonathan Bibbs 383 yards on 26 receptions, 3 TDs

Mississippi State (2025)

Passing: Blake Shappen 2,433 yards, 15 TDs, 8 INTs, 64.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordan Marshall 677 yards on 142 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Brenen Thompson 1,054 on 57 receptions, 6 TDs

Last game

Louisiana-Monroe closed out a 3-9 campaign with a 30-27 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette. Mississippi State lost 43-29 to Wake Forest in the Duke's Mayo Bowl to finish 5-8.

Next game

Louisiana-Monroe visits UAB on Sept. 12. Mississippi State visits Minnesota on Sept. 12.

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