Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Mississippi State opens its 2026 season at home against Louisiana-Monroe

Louisiana-Monroe faces Mississippi State in Saturday's game; both teams finished last season with losing records

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Mississippi State opens its 2026 season at home against Louisiana-Monroe
Mississippi State opens its 2026 season at home against Louisiana-Monroe

Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi State, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Louisiana-Monroe (2025)

Overall offense: 323.5 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 160.4 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 163.1 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 16.6 points per game (130th)

Overall defense: 384.8 yards allowed per game (82nd)

Passing: 222.3 yards allowed per game (72nd)

Rushing: 162.6 yards allowed per game (87th)

Scoring: 31.9 points allowed per game (119th)

Mississippi State (2025)

Overall offense: 396.9 (59th in FBS)

Passing: 241.2 yards per game (54th)

Rushing: 158 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 30.4 points per game (42nd)

Overall defense: 409.3 yards allowed per game (107th)

Passing: 223 yards allowed per game (78th)

Rushing: 186.3 yards allowed per game (117th)

Scoring: 30.2 points allowed per game (106th)

Team leaders

Louisiana-Monroe (2025)

Passing: Aidan Armenta 1,629 yards, 12 TDs, 8 INTs, 58.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Zach Palmer-Smith 660 yards on 115 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Jonathan Bibbs 383 yards on 26 receptions, 3 TDs

Mississippi State (2025)

Passing: Blake Shappen 2,433 yards, 15 TDs, 8 INTs, 64.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordan Marshall 677 yards on 142 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Brenen Thompson 1,054 on 57 receptions, 6 TDs

Last game

Louisiana-Monroe closed out a 3-9 campaign with a 30-27 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette. Mississippi State lost 43-29 to Wake Forest in the Duke's Mayo Bowl to finish 5-8.

Next game

Louisiana-Monroe visits UAB on Sept. 12. Mississippi State visits Minnesota on Sept. 12.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Advierten que el calentamiento global superará en breve el 1,5°C fijado en el Acuerdo de París
    1

    “Cada fracción de grado costará vidas”: la ONU admitió que estamos cerca de superar el aumento límite de 1,5°C fijado por el Acuerdo de París

  2. Navone venció a un finalista de Wimbledon para avanzar a la tercera ronda... y tendrá un rival argentino
    2

    Mariano Navone sigue su gran campaña y avanzó a la tercera ronda en el US Open

  3. Renunció un funcionario del gobierno de Neuquén luego de que su hijo durmiera en un colegio
    3

    Renunció un funcionario del gobierno de Neuquén luego de que su hijo durmiera en un colegio por una disputa familiar

  4. Boca sufrió más de la cuenta, Montero lo salvó en los penales y avanzó ante Vélez en la Copa Argentina
    4

    Boca sigue de racha: sufrió ante Vélez, Montero apareció otra vez y avanzó en la Copa Argentina