Missouri's William Jewell College running back dies after experiencing medical emergency during game

William Jewell College junior running back Micah Jo Barnett died after experiencing a medical emergency on the sideline — and shortly after scoring a touchdown — during the Missouri-based Division II school’s season opener against Fort Lewis College on Saturday, police and school officials said.

Without providing many details, police in Liberty, Missouri, issued a statement that said emergency officials on hand at the game attended to a player about 20 minutes after kickoff. The player was transported by ambulance to a hospital, police said.

The player was pronounced dead at the hospital and was identified by the school as Barnett. No other details were released.

The college posted a message on its football website with the headline: “Jewell Mourns Loss of Football Student-Athlete Micah Jo Barnett.” The message included Barnett’s picture in black and white and the words: “Forever a Cardinal" and the years 2005-2026.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Micah Jo’s family, our students, the Cardinal Football family, and the rest of our community during this time of loss,” the message read.

According to online game statistics, Barnett scored on a 1-yard run with 5:15 remaining in the first quarter. The game was then stopped with 4:32 left in the quarter, after Fort Lewis College punted the ball out of bounds. Barnett had six carries for 30 yards and a TD when play was suspended and with the Cardinal leading 7-0.

William Jewell officials encouraged students and staff to connect with the school’s counseling service and the office of the chaplain. The school also scheduled a vigil in honor of Barnett and his family for Saturday night.

Barnett was from Shawnee Mission, Kansas, and was opening his third season at William Jewell. In his first two seasons, he combined for 108 carries for 457 yards and six touchdowns in 13 career games.

During his senior high school season at Liberty North, Barnett combined for 1,450 all-purpose yards and scored 20 TDs to earn all-Missouri state honors and part of a state championship-winning team. ___

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