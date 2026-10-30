MLB Calendar
Major League Baseball released its official schedule of events; the calendar outlines key dates for the upcoming season
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Nov. 1 — Gold Glove Awards announced, 9:30 p.m. EDT
Nov. 2 — Ballot for Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball Managers, Executives and Umpires Committee announced, 11 a.m.
Nov. 2 — Last day for club to make a qualifying offer to an eligible former player who became a free agent, 5 p.m. EST.
Nov. 9-12 — General managers meetings, Las Vegas.
Nov. 9 — Rookies of the Year announced, 7-8 p.m. EST.
Nov. 10 — Managers of the Year announced, 7-8 p.m. EST.
Nov. 11 — Cy Young Awards and Relievers of the Year announced, 7-8 p.m. EST.
Nov. 12 — Most Valuable Players announced, 7-8 p.m. EST.
Nov. 16 — BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot announced, noon EST.
Nov. 17 — Last day for player to accept a qualifying offer, 4 p.m. EST.
Nov. 17 — Submission of reserve lists.
Nov. 17-19 — Owners meetings, New York.
Nov. 20 — Last day for teams to offer 2027 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters, 5 p.m. EST.
Nov. 30-Dec. 3 — Major League Baseball Players Association executive board meetings, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Dec. 1 — Collective bargaining agreement expires, 11:59 p.m. EST.
Dec. 6 — Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball Managers, Executives and Umpires Committee meets, San Diego.
Dec. 7-9 — Winter meetings, San Diego.
Dec. 8 — Amateur draft lottery, San Diego.
Dec. 9 — Rule 5 draft, San Diego.
Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.
2027
Jan. 15 — International signing period opens, 9 a.m. EST.
Jan. 19 — BBWAA Hall of Fame voting announced, 6 p.m. EST
Feb. 9 — Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.
Feb. 14 — Voluntary reporting date for other players.
Feb. 19 — Mandatory reporting date.
Feb. 16 — Exhibition games start.
March 2-11 — Period for renewing contracts of unsigned players on 40-man rosters.
March 6 — Last day to place a player on waivers for 30 days termination pay.
March 22 — Last day to place a player on waivers for 45 days termination pay.
March 24 — Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.
July TBA — Amateur draft.
July 12 — Home Run Derby, Chicago.
July 13 — All-Star Game, Chicago.
July 25 — Hall of Fame inductions, Cooperstown, New York.
July/August TBA — Last day during the season to trade a player.
Sept. 1 — Active rosters expand to 28 players; last day to be in organization to be postseason eligible, 11:59 p.m. EDT.
Sept. 26 — Regular season ends.
Nov. TBA — Last day for teams to offer 2028 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.
Dec. TBA — Hall of Fame Classic Baseball Committee meets.
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
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