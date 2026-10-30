MLB Calendar

Nov. 1 — Gold Glove Awards announced, 9:30 p.m. EDT

Nov. 2 — Ballot for Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball Managers, Executives and Umpires Committee announced, 11 a.m.

Nov. 2 — Last day for club to make a qualifying offer to an eligible former player who became a free agent, 5 p.m. EST.

Nov. 9-12 — General managers meetings, Las Vegas.

Nov. 9 — Rookies of the Year announced, 7-8 p.m. EST.

Nov. 10 — Managers of the Year announced, 7-8 p.m. EST.

Nov. 11 — Cy Young Awards and Relievers of the Year announced, 7-8 p.m. EST.

Nov. 12 — Most Valuable Players announced, 7-8 p.m. EST.

Nov. 16 — BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot announced, noon EST.

Nov. 17 — Last day for player to accept a qualifying offer, 4 p.m. EST.

Nov. 17 — Submission of reserve lists.

Nov. 17-19 — Owners meetings, New York.

Nov. 20 — Last day for teams to offer 2027 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters, 5 p.m. EST.

Nov. 30-Dec. 3 — Major League Baseball Players Association executive board meetings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Dec. 1 — Collective bargaining agreement expires, 11:59 p.m. EST.

Dec. 6 — Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball Managers, Executives and Umpires Committee meets, San Diego.

Dec. 7-9 — Winter meetings, San Diego.

Dec. 8 — Amateur draft lottery, San Diego.

Dec. 9 — Rule 5 draft, San Diego.

Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

2027

Jan. 15 — International signing period opens, 9 a.m. EST.

Jan. 19 — BBWAA Hall of Fame voting announced, 6 p.m. EST

Feb. 9 — Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 14 — Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 19 — Mandatory reporting date.

Feb. 16 — Exhibition games start.

March 2-11 — Period for renewing contracts of unsigned players on 40-man rosters.

March 6 — Last day to place a player on waivers for 30 days termination pay.

March 22 — Last day to place a player on waivers for 45 days termination pay.

March 24 — Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

July TBA — Amateur draft.

July 12 — Home Run Derby, Chicago.

July 13 — All-Star Game, Chicago.

July 25 — Hall of Fame inductions, Cooperstown, New York.

July/August TBA — Last day during the season to trade a player.

Sept. 1 — Active rosters expand to 28 players; last day to be in organization to be postseason eligible, 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Sept. 26 — Regular season ends.

Nov. TBA — Last day for teams to offer 2028 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. TBA — Hall of Fame Classic Baseball Committee meets.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb