MLB proposes limiting free agent signings to a few weeks in December and then from February on

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has proposed limiting free-agent signings to several weeks in December and then from early February on each offseason along with a ban on trades during the gap in between. The plan aims to create more of an offseason transaction flurry similar to those in the NFL and NBA.

The plan offered to the players' association Thursday is contingent on adoption of the salary cap system MLB proposed in May , which the union has vowed never to accept.

MLB also proposed lowering the maximum in-season options to the minor leagues from five to four and adopting a system of weekly rosters.

Teams would be allowed 14 pitchers, up from 13, when the 26-man roster limit is in effect from the season’s start through Aug. 31.

The union did not immediately respond publicly to the new proposal.

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