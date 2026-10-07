Mora, Colorado State get to work shoring up defense after coordinator's in-game departure, firing

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Jim Mora's concentration this week remains on fixing his defense, not the firing of an assistant coach after he disappeared from the sideline during a game.

The Colorado State football coach hasn't been in contact with Tyson Summers since the defensive coordinator was relieved of his play-calling duties in the first half of a 56-26 loss to Oregon State and walked off the field. Following the game, Mora permanently removed Summers from the coaching staff.

“That chapter has been closed,” Mora said Wednesday after practice.

He wasn't aware the incident went viral. "I don’t pay attention to that stuff,” Mora said.

Mora, who's in his first season with the Rams (2-3), remains focused on trying to get his team back on track after dropping three straight. The defense is giving up 493.2 yards per game, which is second-to-last in the Football Bowl Subdivision. They've also allowed 193 points, an average of 38.6 per game.

“You have to really be careful. You tweak things,” Mora said of overhauling the defense during the team's bye week. “Sometimes it’s a change in attitude. Sometimes it’s a change in emphasis. You’re not going to scrap everything you’ve done and put a whole new scheme in — that just wouldn’t work. That would go against everything I’ve been talking about for the last four weeks, which is make sure the players can play with certainty so they can play fast.”

The Rams allowed 650 total yards against the Beavers after giving up 542 in a 59-45 loss to UTSA. Mora explained Saturday night he'd relieved Summers of calling the plays, but for him to leave the sideline during a game “wasn’t anything that I would ever consider. ... He made the decision on his own to leave the field and he is no longer with this football program."

Summers returned to Colorado State in January 2025 as defensive coordinator. He served as the interim head coach for the Rams over the final five games after Jay Norvell was let go. Mora kept Summers on staff after his arrival in Fort Collins.

Assistant head coach Kenny McClendon will help shore up the defense. McClendon followed Mora to Colorado State after joining him at UConn. McClendon also serves as the defensive line coach.

“The best coordinators I’ve been around are involved in every room,” Mora said. “But they never stray too far away from what helped them get to where they were and for Kenny right now, that’s defensive line. What I think would be very surprising to people is that he has an amazing understanding of coverages and coverage concepts.”

Mora said the team remains upbeat and, even on a bye week, they're congregating at the facility.

"So that’s the type of environment we have here, and that’s what we want here,” said Mora, whose team plays at Texas State on Oct. 15. “It’s a real healthy, positive environment. I think it becomes really important when you’re in a little bit of a rough patch, that guys don’t just start going their own ways; they stay together and they just get to know each other even better.”

Mora and the Rams started out 2-0 with wins over Wyoming and Southern Utah before going sideways. He inherited a squad that went 2-10 in 2025.

“I’ve seen the clues that indicate to me that we’re on the right path,” said Mora, who turned UConn into a nine-win team by his third season. "Nobody thought this was going to be easy. And, quite frankly, we don’t want it easy. Now, we don’t need it ultra-hard, either, right?

“I’m always a glass is half-full guy. I’m always looking towards the next opportunity, the next challenge, and I think our team’s like that as well.”

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