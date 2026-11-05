More than bragging rights at stake when No. 3 Utah hosts No. 7 BYU in Big 12, state rivalry clash

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — For the first time ever, BYU and Utah will face each other as Top 10 teams.

This year’s edition of the Holy War offers bigger stakes than simple bragging rights. When the No. 3 Utes host the No. 7 Cougars on Saturday, the outcome could go a long way to determining the eventual Big 12 champion and forecast which teams from the league can secure a College Football Playoff bid in December.

“No one deserves this more than the state of Utah to be able to have a game like this,” Utah quarterback Devon Dampier said. “I feel like our rivalry is a little slept on sometimes from the outside world, but our rival games are the best.”

Utah (8-0, 5-0 Big 12, No. 3 CFP) is one of three unbeaten FBS teams and the owner of the nation’s longest winning streak at 14 games. The Utes sit a full game ahead of both BYU and Texas Tech in the Big 12 standings.

Opponents have rarely challenged Utah this season. Six of Utah’s eight wins were by 14 or more points. The Utes have tallied at least 200 passing yards and 130 rushing yards in all eight games this season.

Dampier is at the center of it all. He’s one of only nine FBS quarterbacks this season to have a passing efficiency of 150 or better while also running for at least 350 yards.

He tallied 308 total yards on offense and threw two TD passes against BYU last season.

“He’s tough. He’s competitive. He’ll call his own number. I’ll go to war any day with a guy like that,” Utah coach Morgan Scalley said.

BYU (7-1, 4-1, No. 9 CFP) likely needs a win over the Utes to keep its chances for a Big 12 title and a CFP bid alive. Little room for error remains after losing to UCF in double overtime two weeks ago.

The Cougars own a three-game winning streak in the Holy War but have not won four straight in the series since 1992.

“I know there’s a high sense of urgency, that’s what I love about this game,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “The guys are really focused, and there’s more energy and more effort towards the preparation for this game than ever before, and so I’m looking forward to it being something that we can really build on.”

Getting that fourth straight series win could hinge on whether running back LJ Martin is healthy enough to play on Saturday. Martin was listed as doubtful on Wednesday. He’s been sidelined with a lower leg injury he suffered against TCU a month ago, forcing Bear Bachmeier to shoulder a heavier load on offense in his absence.

Bachmeier had considerable success against the Utes a year ago when Martin was fully healthy. He totaled 230 yards on offense, ran for a touchdown, and passed for another while leading BYU to a 24-21 win. Martin added 122 rushing yards.

Breakout Performance

Utah tight end Hunter Andrews put together his first career 100-yard game against Cincinnati, tallying a career-high 112 yards and two touchdowns on five catches in the 49-25 victory over the Bearcats. Andrews had registered 47 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches through the Utes’ first seven games.

He is the fourth different Utah player to have a 100-yard receiving game this season.

“It’s fun to have that type of talent level,” Utes offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven said. “The ball can be distributed to anybody. Tribute to them for making the plays.”

Legendary Record

BYU receiver Legend Glasker is already making his mark in the Big 12 in his first college football season. Glasker is the first true freshman in conference history to have at least three receptions in each of his first eight career games.

Through eight games, Glasker leads the Cougars in total receptions (32), receiving yards (585), and yards per catch (18.3). He ranks eighth among Big 12 players in both yards per catch and total receiving yards.

Starting Strong

Slow starts are not a problem for Utah. The Utes have consistently dominated opponents during the first quarter, outscoring them 89-6 in that stretch. That 83-point differential is the highest among FBS teams this season. Utah is also allowing the fewest first-quarter points nationally.

Disputed Origins

BYU and Utah can’t agree on the year when the two schools started their football series.

According to the Utes, 103 games have been played in the Holy War since 1896, with Utah holding a 62-37-4 lead in the series. The Cougars list it at 97 games played since 1922 with a 59-34-4 series advantage for Utah.

BYU does not recognize football games against Utah from 1896 to 1898, when it was still known as Brigham Young Academy. The two schools split six contests during that three-year span, garnering three wins apiece.

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