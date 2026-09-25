Morocco’s Authenticity and Modernity Party wins parliamentary election, interior ministry says

CASABLANCA, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s Authenticity and Modernity Party won the most seats in the country’s parliamentary election, taking 97 of 395 seats in the House of Representatives, according to final results announced by the Interior Ministry on Friday.

The party, founded by a royal adviser close to King Mohammed VI and known by its French acronym PAM, fell short of an absolute majority and will need to negotiate with other parties to form a governing coalition.

The election was shaped by mounting frustration among young people, high unemployment despite a thriving economy and demands for better schools, hospitals and housing.

It was the first vote since the deadly mass migration attempts to Ceuta in July and the Gen Z-led protests last year.

The next government will oversee billions of dollars in investment as Morocco prepares to co-host the 2030 World Cup, prompting some to describe it as the “World Cup government.” The new political leadership will also face pressure to address everyday concerns, including jobs, wages and the cost of living.