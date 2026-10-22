Morris returns to Atlanta and is expected to have 49ers defense try to pressure Falcons QB Penix

ATLANTA (AP) — Raheem Morris, part of the Atlanta Falcons' leadership team that made Michael Penix Jr. the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 draft, will return to Atlanta on Sunday as the defensive coordinator of an undefeated San Francisco 49ers team that will try to give the third-year quarterback and the Falcons their third straight loss.

Morris, who was 16-18 in two seasons as the Falcons head coach, and general manager Terry Fontenot were fired on Jan. 5 following an 8-9 finish in 2025. It was Atlanta's eighth consecutive losing season.

Morris, who was popular with Falcons players, likely will receive warm greetings in his return to Atlanta. His defense can be expected to try to make things uncomfortable for Penix as the 49ers (6-0) try to remain undefeated while the Falcons (2-4) look to end an ugly two-game losing streak.

“It’s going to be exciting,” Penix said. "It’s going to be good to be able to see him again, but we got to find a way to obviously put points on the board against his defense.”

Penix is 2-2 as a starter this season and 6-10 overall.

Penix was sacked five times and fumbled twice, losing one, in last week's 31-23 loss to Chicago. Penix struggled against the Bears' defensive pressure as the Falcons trailed 14-0 before getting a first down and 31-7 before finally finding momentum while running their two-minute offense in the final quarter.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said he knows the 49ers defense will want to win for Morris.

“I don’t think they can be more motivated," Shanahan said. "I think our guys are as motivated as you can get each week. I don’t think they get too caught up in that stuff, but I know they care about Raheem a lot and definitely would want to do that for him. But, I don’t think we’re looking at too much of a personal game like that.”

Penix left a 30-23 overtime loss to Baltimore on Oct 11 in the fourth quarter with a rib injury . He missed the first two games this season while completing his recovery from ACL surgery on his left knee. He has had no setbacks with his surgically repaired knee but he has been sacked nine times in four games.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said “this league can be a copycat league” so he knows Morris and the 49ers will take note of the Bears' success in pressuring Penix.

Penix said a key will be avoiding obvious passing situations on third down.

“We’ve just got to be dominant on those early downs ... and got to be great in our execution,” Penix said. “All the small details, whatever it is that we haven’t been doing right these last couple games, and just figuring that out and get back to playing our football.”

Need to know

San Francisco (6-0) at Atlanta (2-4).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox.

Latest odds: 49ers by 2 1/2.

Against the spread: 49ers 4-2; Falcons 2-4.

Last week: 49ers beat Washington 23-17; Falcons lost to Chicago 31-23.

Last meeting: 49ers beat Falcons 20-10 on Oct. 19, 2025, in San Francisco.

Series record: 49ers lead 49-33-1.

Matchup to watch

49ers left defensive end Keion White and left defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa vs. Falcons right tackle Jawaan Taylor and right guard Chris Lindstrom. White leads the 49ers with 3 1/2 sacks and Odighizuwa has three sacks. If the 49ers take notes from the Bears' winning defensive game plan last week, they also can be expected to utilize blitzes to put pressure on Penix, but the Falcons' hopes of keeping Penix on his feet will start with blocking the left side of the defensive front.

Stats and stuff

— The 49ers are 6-0 for the fourth time since joining the NFL in 1950. They only times they started 7-0 or better came in 2019 and 1990.

— San Francisco has at least four sacks in back-to-back games for the first time since doing it three straight games in 2023. The Niners have 15 sacks already this season after having a league-low 20 in 2025.

— Niners quarterback Brock Purdy is one of two quarterbacks in NFL history to open a season 6-0 with at least 15 total touchdowns rushing and passing and two or fewer turnovers. Tom Brady also did it in 2015.

— George Kittle has TD catches in four of the past five games and is tied for the league lead for tight ends with five TDs on the season. Kittle’s 30 TD catches on passes from Purdy are tied for the most of any QB-TE combo in 49ers history with Alex Smith and Vernon Davis.

— Niners kicker Eddy Pineiro has missed three PATs and three FGs this season for a league-worst six missed kicks. He missed only five last season.

— The Falcons earned a 28-14 win over the 49ers in 2022, the most recent time the teams played in Atlanta.

— Falcons running back Bijan Robinson leads the NFL with 758 scrimmage yards. He ranks second with 641 rushing yards.

— Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has a combined three touchdown catches in the past two games, including two last week.

— Defensive end Za'Darius Smith has 3 1/2 sacks in his first five games with Atlanta.

— Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton , who signed with Atlanta on Monday, is expected to be the emergency third quarterback behind Penix and Tua Tagovailoa. Cooper Rush was released.

— Stefanski said he will stick with rookie Zachariah Branch as a return specialist after Branch lost two fumbles against the Bears, one on a fumbled fair catch on a punt and one on a kickoff return.

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.

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