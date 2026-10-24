Mourinho – ‘I am not stupid’ – keeps game plan under wraps for Madrid’s trip to Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Jose Mourinho can go from abrasive to charming in public appearances.

The veteran Portuguese coach chose to be at his gracious best on Saturday when journalists pressed him to give hints of his game plan a day before Real Madrid's visit to Barcelona in the clasico .

“You can ask me another question,” Mourinho told reporters in Spain's capital, “but my plans for the game — who is going to play, what formation we are going to use, what style of play we’ll try to impose — I am not going to answer those questions.”

And when a journalist tried one last time by asking Mourinho if he thought Barcelona’s defense was its “weak point,” the coach praised him for making the effort, even if it was in vain.

“You are smart, but I am not stupid,” Mourinho responded, and earned a huge laugh from the press room.

Over his long and successful career Mourinho has generally preferred sides that look first to defend well and then strike on the break. So few doubt he will vary from that strategy on Sunday against a Barcelona that has a superior midfield and wants to hold possession.

Yet there remain questions about his lineup, especially regarding where he will play playmaker Arda Guler and Federico Valverde, who can play either in midfield or right back.

Mourinho downplays return to Camp Nou

Mourinho started a second stint with Madrid this season and can expect a hostile welcome from Barcelona’s fans.

In his first period at Madrid from 2010-13, he took the rivalry between Spain’s biggest clubs to new heights thanks to his team’s tough tactics and his own verbal jousting with counterpart Pep Guardiola.

But Mourinho downplayed the expected fan reaction on his return.

“It’s just like going to any other stadium,” he said. “It’s not the same to play against a high-quality team as it is to play against a less strong one, but it’s no big deal.”

Barcelona seeks rebound from PSG loss

Barcelona leads La Liga with Madrid six points behind in third place, but it is looking to bounce back from its 4-2 loss at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League midweek.

Hansi Flick's side won its previous 11 games this season.

“We’ve analysed the game. We did some things very well, but there are other areas where we need to improve," Flick said on Saturday about the PSG stumble. "Tomorrow is a great opportunity to do that and show how we want to play.”

Flick said Barcelona was almost at full strength but will be missing right back Jules Koundé along with injured midfielder Dani Olmo.

Koundé’s absence removes any doubt that Xavi Espart will start at right back and face off with another 19-year-old in Madrid’s Yan Diomande .

See AP’s full soccer coverage here