Origin stories are having quite a 2026. We've had one for Batman villain Clayface, another for Robin Hood and even one for chef Anthony Bourdain. So we're going back to Panem to get the origin story for Woody Harrelson?

Well, not exactly Harrelson, but his character Haymitch Abernathy in “The Hunger Games” franchise. If you've been wondering how exactly this former District 12 victor ended up a hard-drinking iconoclast, rush to the cineplex this weekend.

The darkly dystopian “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is a surprisingly strong sixth outing, celebrating resistance to authoritarianism and still reflecting narratives in our own world.

It reaches back to a pivotal moment in Panem’s history: the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. Set 24 years before the mother ship “The Hunger Games,” we follow Haymitch as he tries to blow up the controlled society from within. “It’s not living. It’s surviving. I’m sick of surviving,” he says.

And these “Hunger Games” are well suited for 2026: The whiff of authoritarianism and surveillance, the Capitol soldiers in riot gear and the Eurovision-level glitz.

Joseph Zada takes on the Haymitch role and he's awesome — a tender lover to his district girlfriend, a kind protector of weaker tributes and a ferocious assailant when cornered in the arena, the kind of guy who would drive you to the airport.

Two things conspire to dampen the overall jeopardy here: One, we know Haymitch lives to eventually become Katniss and Peeta’s mentor, and two, the horrific games he tries to stop do not end. So he lives, and fails. Enjoy!

Nevertheless, credit goes to screenwriters Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie for crafting an engrossing plot from Suzanne Collins' latest prequel novel, which is expertly paced by director Francis Lawrence, nicely mixing battle mayhem, plot development, quiet moments and more mayhem.

Some franchise favorites are here, albeit younger, adding to each of their own origin stories: President Snow is played with quiet savagery by Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning takes over the ebullient Effie Trinket, an oily Kieran Culkin is master of ceremonies Caesar Flickerman, and Jesse Plemons steps in to play double agent Plutarch Heavensbee.

Glenn Close, with severe bangs, proves to be a terrifying Capitol chaperone, and among the pack of new tributes is a terrific Mckenna Grace, who plays spiky District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner and her twin sister.

But there are some missteps adding many other past characters. Beetee — this time played by Kelvin Harrison Jr. — deserves more, as do Maya Hawke's Wiress and Lili Taylor's Mags Flanagan, who just sort of stand around. Billy Porter, as a stylist with an attitude, is delicious in every scene but there are too few of them.

The usual violence is upped this time. The Second Quarter Quell is being celebrated by doubling each district's candidates — 48 instead of the regular 24. “Twice the number of tributes. Twice the glory,” they are told.

There are conspiracies everywhere, as is normal for “The Hunger Games.” When fireworks spook the chariot horses during the opening ceremonies and they go on a rampage, the consequences are simply edited out of the footage broadcast to viewers. Even a death is covered up.

Among the tributes, there's also a conspiracy to short-circuit the arena itself. But who can be trusted? And how far will the Capitol go to protect its own propaganda machine?

“These are MY games,” Snow reminds his players, an iron fist in a velvet glove. “Defiance is dangerous. Public defiance is intolerable.”

The arena this time is a lush, green valley with streams and beautiful hills. It's filled with cute, genetically modified animals that attack with lethality — mutant monstrous squirrels, candy-pink killer bird and even electric-blue butterflies that deliver electric shocks. There's also a volcano if the Capitol really wants to get fancy.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” is the story of Haymitch and how Zada subtly mimics Harrelson is worthy of note, slowly increasing his Southern drawl and the way he tightens his chin. There are moments when, if you close your eyes, you can almost hear the older actor.

Harrelson does show up, of course, in an epilogue, along with Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, the original heroes Katniss and Peeta. By the time they do, we've seen how vengeful Snow and the Capitol can be, how they can destroy a life and manipulate perceptions. It's no wonder Haymitch turns to booze. And it seems to prove that there's lots more life in kill-or-be-killed Panem than we expected.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” a Lionsgate release that's in theaters Nov. 20, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for “strong violence, bloody images, disturbing material, some smoking and teen drinking.” Running time: 158 minutes. Three stars out of four.