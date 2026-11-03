Mullins and Khamenia lead No. 4 UConn past Gardner-Webb 86-46 for Hurley's 200th win with Huskies

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Braylon Mullins scored 11 of his 20 points in the second half and Nik Khamenia finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists as No. 4 UConn beat Gardner-Webb 86-46 on Monday night.

Na'jai Hines had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Colben Landrew added 11 points and five boards, and Silas Demary Jr. finished with eight rebounds and eight assists as the Huskies (1-0) won their 10th consecutive season opener. They improved to 9-0 in openers under coach Dan Hurley, who earned his 200th win at UConn.

Jacob Hudson had nine points for Gardner-Webb (0-1), but the starters for the Runnin' Bulldogs missed 24 of their 31 field-goal attempts. Seth Brown and Jackson Skipper added eight points apiece.

Mullins scored eight of UConn's 14 points in the first five minutes of the second half to push a 19-point halftime advantage to a 28-point lead.

Gardner-Webb missed eight of its first nine shots and had just two field goals in the opening 13 minutes. The Runnin’ Bulldogs had baskets on consecutive possessions just once in the first half as they shot only 25.5% from the field.

Six of the nine UConn players who played in the first half were making their debut with the Huskies. Five of the six newcomers had at least one basket as the Huskies led 43-24 at halftime.

UConn shot 55% in the second half and had assists on 15 of 17 baskets.

Up next

Gardner-Webb plays at No. 7 Texas on Thursday.

UConn faces No. 16 Michigan in Boston on Friday.

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