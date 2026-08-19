Murphy and Turner are emerging as young cornerstones on the Bengals' defense

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals hope they found two defensive cornerstones in the 2023 NFL draft.

Fourth-year defensive end Myles Murphy projects as Trey Hendrickson’s replacement on the edge, and DJ Turner the cornerback who will match up against most No. 1 wide receivers that the Bengals face this season.

The Bengals’ fourth-year players still haven’t appeared in the postseason but believe this year can be different.

“I love the competition,” Murphy said. “The best teams will have multiple fights in camp. The best teams fight each other. The best teams love each other. The best teams bond outside of the facility. That’s what I’m seeing. It’s a different vibe this year.”

Hendrickson was one of the most productive sack producers in the NFL from 2021-25, but sustained a season-ending injury early last season. That gave other pass rushers a chance and Murphy, a first-round pick in 2023, really shined.

“I’m in the infancy of my career,” Murphy said. “I just now am starting to hit my stride. I’m on the field and getting more experienced every game. I’m really still in the early stages of my career.”

Murphy had nine total pressures, 1.5 sacks and 15 tackles through Week 8 last season. From Week 9 through the season, he recorded 32 pressures, four sacks and 37 tackles.

“Myles is really easy guy to pull for,” coach Zac Taylor said. “I think he’s a guy that’s really taken advantage of the opportunities he’s been given and he’s really starting to — I don’t like the term ‘figured it out’ — but I think he’s got a lot of confidence right now. He’s just got to continue to build on that.”

Turner opened the 2025 season as a backup cornerback. But the second-round pick in 2023 followed star receivers in coverage for most of the second half of the season and showed his upside as a No. 1 cornerback.

This year, for the first time, Turner says he’s following Ja’Marr Chase around the formation and guarding him 1-on-1 on just about every play in practice.

“Why wouldn’t I go against the best receiver?” Turner said. “It’s as simple as that. He makes me way better. I’m going to make sure I make him way better. I evolve every year and keep getting better. He works. I work. We’ve got the best quarterback. It can’t get better than this. That’s how I look at it, and it pays off.”

In the preseason opener against the Detroit Lions, Turner had lockdown coverage of wide receiver Isaac Teslaa on a pass that bounced off Teslaa and then was intercepted by Bengals safety Jordan Battle.

“(Turner) is one of the best players at his position in this league,” quarterback Joe Burrow said. “Really from from day one. Ja’Marr and I felt that way when he first got here. He has just continued to improve and evolve in his role, and it’s been fun to see.”

Turner is just 25 years old and Murphy is 24. Both look forward to see what their individual growth can mean to the Bengals’ team success.

“When you’re playing your best, it’s going to be more fun,” Turner said. “When you’re winning, it’s going to be more fun. We’re playing together and everyone is working as one. It’s all gelling. We’re all playing as one. We’ve got to get better every day. Don’t get comfortable. We haven’t done anything yet. Confidence is earned.”

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