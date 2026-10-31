Murray scores 39 points, Braun adds 31 to lead Nuggets over the Suns 127-120 in NBA Cup

PHOENIX (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 39 points, Christian Braun added 31 and the Denver Nuggets rode a hot-shooting night to beat the Phoenix Suns 127-120 in an NBA Cup group stage game Friday night.

Murray scored 28 points in the second half and finished 10 of 18 from the floor, including 7 of 9 from 3-point range. The Nuggets made 20 3s and shot 52.6% from behind the arc.

Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic had 18 points and 10 assists and all five starters scored in double figures. The Nuggets took a 103-93 lead after three quarters and never trailed in the fourth, turning back the Suns, who could never get the game within one possession down the stretch.

Miles Bridges scored 24 points to lead the Suns, Devin Booker had 20 on his 30th birthday and Collin Gillespie added 16 points and 10 assists off the bench.

Suns forward Dillon Brooks was ejected in the third quarter after he kicked Murray in the groin on a turnaround jumper. Brooks was leading the team with 22 points at the time.

The Nuggets have a six-game winning streak in the series, dating to Christmas Day in 2024. Denver won consecutive games for the first time this season.

Braun poured in 22 points in the first half, shooting 8 of 10 from the field and hitting all six of his 3-pointers. The Nuggets made 13 of 20 (65%) from beyond the arc before the break to take a 71-67 lead into halftime.

Brooks helped the Suns stay close before the break, nearly matching Braun after scoring 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including 4 of 5 on 3s.

Up next

Nuggets: Host Portland on Monday night.

Suns: At Golden State on Monday night.

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