Nathan Lukes homers and Blue Jays end Royals' 9-game winning streak with 3-0 victory

TORONTO (AP) — Seven Toronto pitchers combined on a six-hitter, Nathan Lukes hit a three-run homer and the Blue Jays beat the Royals 3-0 on Wednesday night, ending Kansas City’s nine-game winning streak.

Chad Dallas (2-1) struck out four in 2 2/3 hitless innings for his second career win and Louis Varland got the final four outs for his 30th save in 31 chances.

The Royals were seeking their longest win streak since a 10-game stretch from June 7-18, 2014.

Toronto used its ninth shutout to bounce back after losing consecutive games for the first time in a month. The Blue Jays lost 8-3 at New York on Sunday and 5-3 Tuesday to Kansas City, their first back-to-back defeats since a four-game skid from July 19-22.

The Royals had two hits through seven innings before Carter Jensen and Bobby Witt Jr. chased Tyler Rogers with back-to-back singles in the eighth. Varland came on and retired Jac Caglianone on the first pitch.

Nick Loftin doubled with two outs in the ninth and John Rave followed with an infield single. Varland ended it by striking out Isaac Collins.

Spencer Miles opened for Toronto and was replaced after Tyler Tolbert’s infield hit to begin the third. Brendon Little walked Jensen and Witt was intentionally walked before Little struck out Caglianone. Dallas came on and struck out Salvador Perez.

Kansas City’s Randy Dobnak (2-2) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.

Lukes homered off Dobnak in the fourth, his ninth.

Royals infielder Michael Massey did not play. He left Tuesday’s game after falling and hitting his head on the turf.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Spencer Arrighetti (7-6, 4.73 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday against Royals LHP Noah Cameron (8-8, 4.02).

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