Nationals snap Cincinnati ace Chase Burns’ 12-game winning streak, beating Reds 8-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Andrés Chaparro drove in three runs and the Washington Nationals snapped Cincinnati ace Chase Burns’ 12-game winning streak, beating the Reds 8-2 on Saturday night.

Rookie Abimelec Ortiz drove in two for Washington. The Nationals have won three of four after dropping a season-worst seven in a row.

Eugenio Suárez homered for Cincinnati as the Reds dropped consecutive games for the first time since July 11-12.

Washington took a 3-2 lead when Dylan Crews opened the sixth with a double and scored on Daylen Lile’s double. Burns (13-2) then loaded the bases before yielding to Sam Moll, who was greeted by Chaparro’s pinch double. Chaparro advanced on a wild pitch and scored when Jacob Young singled.

Burns, who built the fifth-longest winning streak in club history, lost for the first time since April 10. He allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings while striking out six.

Chaparro and CJ Abrams added RBI singles in the eighth.

Clayton Beeter (5-3) worked a scoreless eighth for Washington.

José Tena led off the third with a single to center, then moved up two batters later when Abrams slapped a first-pitch slider down the right-field line for a double. Both scored when Ortiz poked Burns’ 0-2 fastball the opposite way to left.

Nationals starter Andrew Alvarez surrendered a run on three hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings, and was pulled after Sal Stewart’s infield single dribbled off third base. Max Kranick relieved him, and two batters later Suárez ripped a fastball into the visitor’s bullpen in left.

Alvarez has not allowed a home run in his last 51 1/3 innings, the franchise’s seventh-longest streak since moving to Washington in 2005.

Up next

Cincinnati RHP Brady Singer (5-10, 4.67 ERA) was set to start Sunday in the series finale. Washington manager Blake Butera said the Nationals are planning a bullpen game.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb